पंचायत चुनाव:प्रधान के लिए कांग्रेस-भाजपा के दिग्गजों की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर, चिड़ावा सबसे हॉट सीट, पिलानी भी चर्चा में

झुंझनुं2 घंटे पहले
जिले की 11 पंचायत समितियों में प्रधान बनाने के लिए भाजपा व कांग्रेस ने पूरी ताकत झोंक रखी है
  • इस बार ग्यारह प्रधान बनेंगे, किसी ने वार्ड बदला ताे काेई अपने परिवार के सदस्याें काे चुनाव लड़ा रहा

पंचायत समिति सदस्य व जिला परिषद के चुनाव की सरगर्मियां तेज हो गई हैं। जिले की 11 पंचायत समितियों में प्रधान बनाने के लिए भाजपा व कांग्रेस ने पूरी ताकत झोंक रखी है। कई दिग्गज जनप्रतिनिधि अपने परिवारजनों व नजदीकी लाेगाें काे मैदान में उतार चुके हैं। अब उनकी जीत के लिए प्रयासरत हैं, ताकि उन्हें प्रधान बना सकें।

भाजपा व कांग्रेस की ओर से दाखिल किए गए नामांकन पत्राें काे देखें ताे कई जनप्रतिनिधियाें ने अपने व परिवार के सदस्याें काे मैदान में उतारा है। दैनिक भास्कर ने नामांकन पत्राें की पड़ताल की ताे यह भी सामने आया कि कुछ लाेग प्रधान बनने के लिए वार्ड बदल कर चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। अलसीसर प्रधान को सीट बदलनी पड़ी है। चिड़ावा में मुकाबला रौचक होगा, क्योंकि यहां पर विधायक बृजेंद्र ओला के पुत्र मैदान में हैं। पिलानी पर भी नजरें हैं।

यहां सबकी नजर : चिड़ावा के निवर्तमान प्रधान इस बार पिलानी से प्रधान बनने के लिए प्रयासरत

झुंझुनूं
झुंझुनूं पंचायत समिति में प्राय: कांग्रेस का कब्जा रहा है। परिसीमन और सुशीला सीगड़ा के भाजपा में जाने के बाद यहां विधायक बृजेंद्र ओला के नजदीक रहे कांग्रेसी नेता महेश चाहर की पत्नी पुष्पा चाहर कांग्रेस से प्रधान का चेहरा हाे सकती हैं।

ओला के नजदीकी कृषि उपज मंडी केे पूर्व चेयरमैन मनीराम बुडानिया परिवार से विद्या बुडानिया भी दावेदार हाे सकती हैं। भाजपा की ओर से प्रतापपुरा निवासी सतपाल भैड़ा की बेटी नेहा चाैधरी व वार्ड एक से मधुबाला प्रधान का चेहरा हाे सकती हैं। उनके ससुर राेशन मांजू पांच बार सरपंच रह चुके हैं।
अलसीसर
अलसीसर में प्रधान पद ओबीसी के लिए आरक्षित है। निवर्तमान प्रधान गिरधारी लाल का वार्ड एससी के लिए आरक्षित हाेने पर उन्हें दूसरे वार्ड से चुनाव लड़ना पड़ रहा है। भाजपा काे बहुमत मिलने पर खीचड़ प्रधान के प्रबल दावेदार होंगे। कांग्रेस की ओर से सावित्री श्याेराण प्रधान का चेहरा हाे सकती हैं।

सावित्री का बेटा आईपीएस व बेटी आईएएस है। विधायक रीटा चाैधरी से नजदीकी की वजह से उनका नाम आगे चल रहा है। अलसीसर में जिला परिषद सदस्य रहे घासीराम पूनिया भी कांग्रेस के लिए प्रधान के दावेदार हैं। पूनिया व उनकी पत्नी पूर्व प्रधान बरजी देवी चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं।

चिड़ावा
प्रधान के लिए झुंझुनूं विधायक बृजेंद्र ओला के बेटे अमित ओला प्रधान का चेहरे हाे सकते हैं। पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री शीशराम ओला के पाेते अमित की पंचायत समिति चुनाव से जिले की राजनीति में एंट्री हाे रही है। यहां कांग्रेस से पूर्व प्रधान इंद्रा डूडी भी प्रयासरत है। भाजपा की ओर से विनाेद झाझड़िया प्रधान का चेहरे हाे सकते हैं।

झाझड़िया ने विधानसभा चुनाव में झुंझुनूं से टिकट मांगा था। यहां निर्दलीय निर्विराेध चुनी गई मधु प्रधान का चेहरा हाे सकती है। उनके पति बबलू चाैधरी विधानसभा का चुनाव लड़ चुके है। भाजपा के पास बहुमत कम हुआ तो चाैधरी अपनी पत्नी काे प्रधान बना सकते हैं।

खेतड़ी
यहां भाजपा की ओर से मनीषा गुर्जर प्रधान का चेहरा हाे सकती है। पूर्व विधायक दाताराम की बेटी मनीषा गुर्जर खेतड़ी की प्रधान है। इधर, भाजपा नेता धर्मपाल गुर्जर की पत्नी पूनम भी पंचायत समिति सदस्य का चुनाव लड़ रही है। वे भी पार्टी में प्रधान का चेहरा हाे सकती है।

विधानसभा का चुनाव लड़ चुके भाजपा नेता भागीरथ निर्वाण की पत्नी नेत्र प्रभा भी प्रधान की दावेदार है। कांग्रेस की ओर से पूर्व विधायक हजारीलाल गुर्जर की पुत्रवधु खामाेश, पूर्व प्रधान बजरंग सिंह चारावास की पत्नी अंजू तथा छात्र नेता धर्मवीर गुर्जर की मां कमला भी प्रधान का चेहरा हाे सकती है।

पिलानी
पहली बाद बनी पिलानी पंचायत समिति में प्रधान एससी का रहेगा। यहां भाजपा की ओर से निवर्तमान प्रधान कैलाश मेघवाल दावेदार हैं। वे पिलानी से विधानसभा का चुनाव भी लड़ चुके हैं। उनके पिता सुंदरलाल दिग्गज नेता हैं। कांग्रेस से प्रधान के लिए वार्ड पांच से चुनाव लड़ रहे लीखवा के सुरेश मेघवाल व अंजनी कटारिया प्रधान के चेहरे हाे सकते हैं।

सूरजगढ़
पूर्व प्रधान शेर सिंह नेहरा पंचायत समिति सदस्य का चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। उन्हाेंने पत्नी काे भी मैदान में उतारा है। प्रधान का पद सामान्य वर्ग से है। नेहरा कांग्रेस के चेहरे हाे सकते हैं। भाजपा काे बहुमत मिलने पर जिला परिषद सदस्य से पंचायत समिति सदस्य का चुनाव लड़ रहे साेमवीर लांबा प्रधान का चेहरा हाे सकते हैं।

सिंघाना
सिंघाना में प्रधान का पद ओबीसी महिला का है। यहां पूर्व प्रधान हरपाल सिंह राव पत्नी कमला काे वार्ड आठ तथा पाैत्रवधू साेनू काे वार्ड छह से चुनाव लड़ा रहे हैं। यहां भाजपा की ओर से बिशनाराम झाझड़िया की पुत्रवधू खुशबू और निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ रही सुरेश भालाेठिया की पत्नी सुनिता देवी प्रधान का चेहरा हाे सकती है।

उदयपुरवाटी
यहां रघुनाथपुरा सरपंच संजय नेहरा ने अपनी पत्नी पूर्व सरपंच सुमन नेहरा काे मैदान में उतारा है। सुमन प्रधान का चेहरा हाे सकती है। संजय नेहरा व विधायक राजेंद्र सिंह गुढ़ा के बीच सियासी नजदीकी की वजह से नेहरा के प्रधान बनने की संभावना है।

भाजपा की ओर से कुबेर सिंह के भतीजे की पत्नी शिवानी राठाैड़ तथा टाेडी सरपंच झिमकाेरी देवी की पुत्रवधू सराेज तथा बागाेरा निवासी सुमन देवी व पूर्व सरपंच मूलचंद सैनी के परिवार से चुनाव लड़ रही मंजू देवी भी भाजपा का चेहरा हाे सकती है।

मंडावा
मंडावा प्रधान का पद एससी के लिए रिजर्व है। यहां कई सामान्य वार्डाें में भी एससी के प्रत्याशी चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। कांग्रेस से वार्ड सात से निर्विराेध चुनी गई शारदा देवठिया प्रधान का चेहरा हाे सकती है। उनके पति प्रहलाद मेघवाल पीडब्ल्यूडी में एक्सईएन हैं।

इसके अलावा वार्ड 13 से चुनाव लड़ रही मीनाक्षी भी प्रधान की दाैड़ में है। यहां कई अन्य चेहरे भी हैं। भाजपा की वार्ड छह से चुनाव लड़ रही एकता प्रधान का चेहरा हाे सकती है। वार्ड नाै से भाजपा की गीता देवी प्रधान पद की दाैड़ में शामिल है।

नवलगढ़
मुकुंदगढ़ कांग्रेस ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष दिनेश सुंडा इस बार जिला परिषद की बजाय पंचायत समिति सदस्य का चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। वे प्रधान के लिए कांग्रेस का चेहरा हाे सकते हैं। यहां महिला कांग्रेस ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष सुभिता खीचड़ प्रधान के लिए दावा कर सकती है। भाजपा की ओर से पूर्व जिला सैनिक कल्याण अधिकारी एवं भाजपा सैनिक प्रकाेष्ठ के जिला संयाेजक मेजर जयराम सिंह प्रधान का चेहरा हाे सकते हैं, सूबेदार रामनिवास, भारती कुमार सैनी, नेमिचंद भी प्रधान के लिए दावा कर सकते हैं।

बुहाना
बुहाना में प्रधान का पद सामान्य है। पूर्व प्रधान नीता यादव भाजपा का चेहरा हाे सकती है। कांग्रेस की ओर से पांथराेली के पूर्व सरपंच एवं बुहाना ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष महावीर यादव दाे जगह से चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। वे वार्ड 15 व 17 से दावेदारी जता रहे हैं।

पूर्व प्रधान हरिकिशन यादव खुद वार्ड 10 से तथा वार्ड 11 से अपनी पत्नी शकुंतला मैदान में है। टिकट नहीं मिलने से पूर्व पंचायत समिति सदस्य एडवाेकेट धर्मसिंह भालाेठिया निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। निर्दलीय के सहारे वे भी प्रधान का चेहरे हाे सकते हैं।

