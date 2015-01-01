पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उर्दू बचाओ आंदोलन:उर्दू बचाओ आंदाेलन काे लेकर निकाली जा रही दांडी यात्रा के समर्थन में उतरे कांग्रेस के नेता

झुंझुनूं. ऊर्दू की बेहतरी के लिए पद यात्रा पर निकले पदाधिकारी।
  • पूर्व सभापति से लेकर रियाद तक मिला समर्थन, मुख्यमंत्री काे भेजा पत्र

प्रदेश के सरकारी स्कूलाें में उर्दू विषय काे समाप्त करने के प्रयास के विराेध में तथा उर्दू शिक्षकाें के नए पद सृजित करने और रिक्त पदाें काे भरने के लिए चूरू से प्रारंभ हुई उर्दू बचाओ आंदाेलन काे लेकर दांडी यात्रा का जिले से लेकर विदेशाें तक से समर्थन मिलने लगा है। इसके लिए मुख्यमंत्री अशाेक गहलाेत काे पत्र भेज कर दांडी यात्रा कर रहे चूरू के समाजसेवी शमशेर खान से वार्ता करने की मांग की जा रही है।

झुंझुनूं नगर परिषद के पूर्व सभापति खालिद हुसैन ने मुख्यमंत्री काे पत्र भेज कर स्टाफिंग पैटर्न के नाम पर उर्दू शिक्षकाें के पद समाप्त करने, मदरसा पैराटीचर का स्थायी नहीं करने का मामला उठाया है। पूर्व सभापति ने बताया कि सरकार के इस कदम से अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय में राेष बना है। इससे जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति चुनावाें में कांग्रेस काे नुकसान हाेने का अंदेशा जताते हुए दांडी यात्रा निकाल रहे शमशेर खां से सकारात्मक वार्ता करने और उर्दू शिक्षकाें के नए पद सृजित करने तथा पैराटीचर काे लेकर समाधान करने की मांग की है।

इसी तरह जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के जिला उपाध्यक्ष एमडी चाेपदार ने शमशेर खान का समर्थन करते हुए सीएम अशाेक गहलाेत काे पत्र भेजा है। पत्र में चाेपदार ने उर्दू भाषा को बचाने के लिए दांडी यात्रा पर निकले शमशेर खान से वार्ता करने और उर्दू विषय काे लेकर सरकार द्वारा निर्णय करने की मांग की है।

इसी तरह सउदी अरब प्रवासी राजस्थानी कम्युनिटी संघ रियाद के अध्यक्ष झुंझुनूं जिले के सोती गांव के मोहम्मद गुलाम मोहम्मद खान सोती ने मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत काे पत्र भेजा है। खान ने पत्र में बताया है कि सरकारी स्कूलों में उर्दू के शिक्षकों के नए पद सृजित करने, खाली पदों पर उर्दू शिक्षकों को लगाने की मांग को लेकर चल रही 11100 किलोमीटर की दांडी पद यात्रा को लेकर सरकार ने गंभीरता नहीं दिखाई है।

इस बारे में विधायकों की ओर से भी पत्र लिखे जा रहे हैं। यात्रा की अगुवाई कर रहे शमशेर खान की तबीयत बिगड़ने के बाद भी सरकार ने उनसे वार्ता करने की पहल नहीं की। उन्हाेंने शमशेर खान की सेहत की चिंता करते हुए उनका उपचार कराने और सुरक्षा मुहैय्या कराने की मांग की है।

समर्थन में उदयपुर रवाना हुए पैराटीचर्स : दूसरी ओर मदरसा पैराटीचर्स उर्दू बचाओ आंदाेलन के समर्थन में मंगलवार काे उदयपुर जिले के लिए रवाना हुए। मदरसा पैराटीचर्स ने बताया कि आंदाेलन काे मजबूत करने व सरकार काे वार्ता के लिए मजबूर करने काे लेकर पैराटीचर्स इस आंदाेलन में शामिल हाे रहे हैं। उर्दू बचाओ आंदाेलन के समर्थन में भारू से लेकर झुंझुनूं तक समर्थन यात्रा निकाली जाएगी।

बिसाऊ पालिका अध्यक्ष ने भी लिखा सीएम काे पत्र
बिसाऊ. पालिकाध्यक्ष मुस्ताक खान ने मदरसा संविदाकर्मियों को नियमित करने व उर्दू विषय के नए पद सृजित करने के लिए मुख्यमत्री को पत्र भेजा है। पत्र में सरकार के घाेषणा पत्र के अनुसार मदरसा पैराटीचर्स काे नियमित करने व जिले में संचालित महात्मा गांधी इंग्लिश मीडियम स्कूल, विवेकानंद माॅडल स्कूल व समाज कल्याण विभाग के स्कूलाें में उर्दू विषय के नए पद बनाने की मांग की है। उर्दू बचाओ आंदाेलन के प्रणेता सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता शमशेर खान के स्वास्थ्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए वार्ता कर उनकी मांग काे पूरा करने का आग्रह किया है।

