नगर पालिका चुनाव:नवलगढ़, मंडावा, मुकुंदगढ़ में कांग्रेस को बढ़त, बगड़ में भाजपा आगे व चिड़ावा में होगी जोड़तोड़

झुंझुनूं26 मिनट पहले
चिड़ावा. कांग्रेस कार्यालय में अन्य समर्थकों से चर्चा करती सुमित्रा सैनी। - Dainik Bhaskar
चिड़ावा. कांग्रेस कार्यालय में अन्य समर्थकों से चर्चा करती सुमित्रा सैनी।
  • मजबूत निर्दलीय; उदयपुरवाटी, सूरजगढ़ और खेतड़ी में बोर्ड गठन के लिए निर्दलीयों की होगी जरुरत

निकाय चुनाव में मतदान के बाद अब हार जीत के अनुमान शुरू हो गए हैं। सभी आठों निकायों में दोनों ही राजनीतिक दल भाजपा व कांग्रेस अपने अपने जीत के दावे कर रहे हैं, लेकिन सामने आया है कि कई जगहों पर निर्दलीयों से कड़ी टक्कर भी मिल रही है। जिले में नवलगढ़, मुकुंदगढ़ और मंडावा की बात करें तो कांग्रेस बढ़त की ओर है।

वहीं बगड़ में भाजपा आगे नजर आ रही है। शेष खेतड़ी, उदयपुरवाटी और सूरजगढ़ में निर्दलीय निर्णायक स्थिति में दिखाई दे रहे हैं। चिड़ावा में राजनीति के जानकारों की माने तो यहां बोर्ड बनाने के लिए जोड़ तोड़ के समीकरण ही काम आयेंगे। इधर, अपने-अपने बोर्ड बनाने के लिए भाजपा कांग्रेस ने बाड़ा बंदी शुरू कर दी है। साथ ही निर्दलीयों से भी संपर्क किया जा रहा है।

चिड़ावा में भाजपा काे बढ़त, लेकिन निर्दलीयों की जरुरत पड़ेगी
चिड़ावा | यहां भाजपा काे बढ़त मिलती दिख रही है। शहर के 40 वार्डों में भाजपा ने 25 एवं कांग्रेस ने 18 उम्मीदवार उतारे थे। हालाकि एक रुझान यह भी है कि यहां निर्दलीय को भी बड़ी संख्या में जीत मिलेगी। कांग्रेस कार्यालय में सुमित्रा सैनी ने उम्मीदवारों से चर्चा की। वहीं कांग्रेस ने निर्दलीयों से संपर्क साधा है।
भाजपा का गढ़ रहा है बगड़, इस बार भी बढ़त
बगड़ | पालिका चुनाव के लिहाज से बगड़ कस्बा भाजपा का गढ़ माना जाता है। यहां 1990 के बाद से हर बार भाजपा को स्पष्ट बहुमत मिलता आया है। इस बार भी आसार ऐसे ही हैं, लेकिन एक रुझान यह भी है कि भाजपा को बोर्ड बनाने के लिए निर्दलीयों की मदद लेनी पड़ सकती है। इस बार यहां भाजपा के 14 व कांग्रेस के 9 प्रत्याशी मैदान में है। जबकि 45 पर निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी हैं।

जयपुर, सालासर और दूसरी जगहों पर ले जाए गए प्रत्याशी
भाजपा कांग्रेस ने अपने अपने प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ेबंदी शुरू कर दी है। मंडावा में भाजपा प्रत्याशियों को सालासर ले गई है। नवलगढ़ में कांग्रेस ने प्रत्याशियों को जयपुर भेजा है। मुकुंदगढ़ में निर्दलीयों की भी बाड़ाबंदी की गई है।

यहां बहुमत से दूर रह सकती हैं भाजपा-कांग्रेस, दाेनों की निर्दलीयों पर नजर

खेतड़ी; यहां मुकाबला बेहद करीबी बना हुआ है। 25 में से भाजपा व कांग्रेस को 6 से 10 के बीच सीटें बताई जा रही हैं। भाजपा के आगे रहने की संभावनाएं अधिक है, लेकिन बोर्ड बनाने के लिए निर्दलीय की जरुरत पड़ेगी। निर्दलीयों को यहां करीब दस वार्डों में जीत के दावे किए जा रहे हैं। जिनके सहारे बोर्ड बनेगा

सूरजगढ़ ; यहां किसी को भी स्पष्ट बहुमत मिलता नजर नहीं आ रहा है। कुछ नेताओं ने पार्टी से बगावत कर खुद और अपने परिवार की महिलाओं को भी चुनाव लड़ाया है। जिससे बहुमत मिलना मुश्किल हो गया है। भाजपा व कांग्रेस के लगभग बराबर-बराबर 8-9 उम्मीदवार जीतेंगे और शेष निर्दलीय आगे रहेंगे।

उदयपुरवाटी ; यहां कुल 35 वार्ड में से वार्ड संख्या 14 में कांग्रेस की निर्विरोध जीत हाे चुकी है। शेष 34 वार्डों में से कांग्रेस 11, भाजपा 8 व निर्दलीय 15 वार्ड में आगे हैं। ऐसे में निर्दलीयों की भूमिका बढ़ जाएगी। यहां अध्यक्ष पद के लिए भी कई चेहरे दावेदार हैं। ऐसी स्थिति में आखिरी वक्त तक कुछ भी उलटफेर हो सकता है।

