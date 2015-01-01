पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से जंग:झुंझुनूं का सबसे बड़ा बीडीके अस्पताल सात महीने बाद कोरोना फ्री हुआ, सभी संक्रमित ठीक होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज

झुंझुनू20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ब अस्पताल में न कोई कोविड पॉजिटिव और न ही कोई पोस्ट कोविड केस है।
  • इससे पहले मई में भी बीडीके अस्पताल कोरोना फ्री हुआ था

शहर के लिए लंबे समय बाद राहत की खबर आई है। यहां जिले का सबसे बड़ा बीडीके अस्पताल अब कोरोना फ्री हो गया है। शनिवार को आखिरी कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज को ठीक होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया। करीब सात महीने में दूसरी बार बीडीके अस्पताल पूरी तरह कोरोना मरीजों से फ्री हो गया है। इससे पहले मई में अस्पताल कोरोना फ्री हुआ था।

जानकारी अनुसार, बीडीके अस्पताल में 75 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज ही बचे थे। जो ठीक होने के बाद लगातार डिस्चार्ज होते गए। पीएमओ डॉक्टर शुभकरण कालेरा ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को अस्पताल में एक ही कोरोना संक्रमित बचा था। जिसे शनिवार को डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया। जिसके बाद अस्पताल एक बार फिर पूरी तरह कोरोना संक्रमण से फ्री हो गया है।

ज्यादातर संक्रमित होम आइसोलेशन में

अब अस्पताल में न कोई कोविड पॉजिटिव और न ही कोई पोस्ट कोविड केस है। जिसके लिए पीएमओ ने अपने स्टॉफ की मेहनत का शुक्रिया अदा किया। गौरतलब है कि अब ज्यादातर लोग होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। जिनका इलाज घर पर ही किया जा रहा है। जिन्हें अस्पताल की तरफ से घर पर ही सुविधा भी उपलब्ध करवाई जा रही है।

