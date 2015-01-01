पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसएससी कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा 2018 का मामला:कोर्ट ने अभ्यर्थी के लिए पद सुरक्षित रखने के दिए आदेश

झुंझुनूं2 घंटे पहले
राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट ने एसएससी कांस्टेबल भर्ती 2018 में सफल रहे एक अभ्यर्थी को मेडिकल बोर्ड द्वारा गलत तरीके से अनफिट करने के मामले में दायर याचिका में अभ्यर्थी के लिए एक पद सुरक्षित रखने आदेश जारी करते हुए आयोग सहित भर्ती के आयोजक सीआरपीएफ महानिदेशक व मेडिकल बोर्ड जोधपुर स्थित इंचार्ज को नोटिस जारी कर छह सप्ताह में जवाब मांगा है।

मामले के अनुसार खतेहपुरा निवासी जगदीप धनखड़ पुत्र इन्द्राज सिंह ने हाई कोर्ट में एडवोकेट संजय महला के जरिये रिट याचिका दायर कर बताया था कि उसने राजस्थान निवासी के रूप में 22 फरवरी 2019 को हुई परीक्षा में भाग लिया था। उसे 86.73 अंक मिले थे ओबीसी की कटऑफ 81.44 से अधिक थे।

बाद में 19 अगस्त 2019 को आयोजित शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा में 77 किलो वजन होने पर उसे 5 किलो ओवरवेट के आधार पर अनफिट कर नियुक्ति से वंचित कर दिया। बहस में एडवोकेट संजय महला ने कहा कि अभ्यर्थी का 7 अक्टूबर 2020 को पुनः रिव्यू मेडिकल, बोर्ड से किया गया जिसमें वांछित वजन 72 किलो पाया गया, फिर भी बोर्ड ने अनफिट करार दे दिया। मामले की सुनवाई कर रहे न्यायाधीश संजीव प्रकाश शर्मा ने आयोग व सीआरपीएफ के उच्चाधिकारियों को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगते हुए प्रार्थी के संबंध में कांस्टेबल का एक पद सुरक्षित रखे जाने के आदेश दिए।

