पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मामला दर्ज:एसडीएम के चैंबर में अभद्रता करने वालों के खिलाफ कोर्ट का प्रसंज्ञान

झुंझुनूं6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चार साल पहले सूरजगढ़ एसडीएम के साथ हुआ था मामला

सूरजगढ़ उपखंड कार्यालय में चार साल पहले राजकार्य में बाधा पहुंचाने, फाइलें उठाने का प्रयास करने तथा पीठासीन अधिकारी तत्कालीन एसडीएम दिनेश चंद्र भार्गव के साथ अभद्र व्यवहार करने वाले तेरह अधिवक्ताओं के खिलाफ झुंझुनूं एसीजेएम ने प्रसंज्ञान लेते हुए उनको सम्मन से तलब किया है। इस बारे में सूरजगढ़ थाने में दर्ज करवाए गए मामले में पुलिस की ओर से लगाई गई एफआर को न्यायालय ने स्वीकार नहीं किया है। मामले के अनुसार उपखंड अधिकारी भार्गव ने सूरजगढ़ थाने में एक सिंतबर को एक रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई थी। भार्गव के अधिवक्ता महिपाल सिंह ने बताया कि भार्गव ने चिड़ावा न्यायालय के तेरह अधिवक्ताओं के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करवाया था। इस संबंध में पुलिस ने न्यायालय में अंतिम रिपोर्ट (एफआर) पेश की थी, जिसे एसीजेएम ने स्वीकार नहीं करते हुए धारा 186 व 504 के तहत अपराध प्रमाणित मानते हुए इन अधिवक्ताओं के खिलाफ प्रकरण को फौजदारी नियमित के रूप में दर्ज कर उनको सम्मन के जरिए तलब करने के आदेश दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser