देश की बहादुर बेटियां:सैनिक स्कूलों में नए सत्र से बेटियां भी पढ़ेंगी, शुरूआत ही कड़े संघर्ष से; एक सीट के लिए 63 के बीच होगी टक्कर

झुंझुनूं12 मिनट पहलेलेखक: श्रीकांत पारीक
झुंझुनूं. एनसीसी की तैयारी करती बहादुर बेटियां। फोटो : उत्तम जोशी - Dainik Bhaskar
झुंझुनूं. एनसीसी की तैयारी करती बहादुर बेटियां। फोटो : उत्तम जोशी
  • पहली बार सभी सैनिक स्कूलों में बेटियों काे मिलेगा प्रवेश, छठी क्लास से होगी शुरूआत
  • प्रदेश में दो सैनिक स्कूल, दोनों में 20 सीटों के लिए छात्राओं के 1263 आवदेन

दो दिन पहले ही देश ने बालिका दिवस मनाया है और आज गणतंत्र दिवस मना रहा है। हमारे गणतंत्र का मान बढ़ाने में हमेशा से ही बेटियों का असाधारण योगदान रहा है और अब इसमें एक और नया अध्याय जुड़ गया है। शिक्षा के नए सत्र से देश की सभी सैनिक स्कूलों में बेटियों को प्रवेश मिलने जा रहा है। इन सभी स्कूलों को बेटियों के अनुकूल बनाने के लिए काफी बदलाव किए जा रहे हैं।

स्कूल में प्रवेश के लिए बेटियों ने भी जोरदार उत्साह दिखाया है और यही कारण है कि उनकी शुरूआत भी कड़े संघर्ष से होगी। राजस्थान में झुंझुनूं और चितौड़गढ़ जिले में दो सैनिक स्कूल हैं। दोनों में कुल 20 सीट बेटियों के लिए आरक्षित हैं। इनके लिए कुल 1263 आवेदन आए हैं। यानी एक सीट के लिए 63 बेटियों के बीच टक्कर होगी।

दोरासर में 10 सीटाें के लिए 445 बेटियों के आवेदन

झुंझुनूं देश को सबसे अधिक सैनिक देता है। आने वाले वक्त में इसमें बड़ी संख्या बेटियों की भी होगी। इसका अंदाजा इसी से लगा सकते हैं कि जिले के दोरासर सैनिक स्कूल में पहली ही बार में दस सीटों के लिए 445 बेटियों ने आवेदन किया है। एक सीट के लिए 44 बेटियाें में से एक काे माैका मिलेगा। यदि लड़काें की बात करें ताे 90 सीटाें के लिए 1902 आवेदन आए हैं। यानी एक सीट के लिए 21 लड़काें में मुकाबला हाेगा।

2019 में सबसे पहले चिंगचिंप मिजोरम से हुई थी शुरूआत
2019 में सैनिक स्कूल साेसायटी ने मिजाेरम के चिंगचिप के सैनिक स्कूल में पहली बार 10 फीसदी सीटाें पर बेटियाें काे प्रवेश दिया था। 2020 में देश के पांच अन्य सैनिक स्कूलाें में इसे लागू किया गया। इसके बाद अब नए सत्र से देश के सभी 33 सैनिक स्कूलाें में बेटियों को प्रवेश मिलने जा रहा है।

बदलाव : दोरासर के सैनिक स्कूल कैंपस को अब बेटियों के अनुकूल बनाया जा रहा
सैनिक स्कूल, दोरासर के प्रिंसिपल कर्नल अनुराग महाजन बताते हैं कि स्कूल में प्रवेश के लिए परीक्षा 7 फरवरी को होगी और नए सत्र की शुरूआत एक अप्रेल से। बेटियां यहां खुद को सुरक्षित महसूस करें। इसलिए कैंपस में कई अहम बदलाव किए जा रहे हैं। महिला टीचर्स के साथ महिला स्टाफ की नियुक्ति हाे रही है। स्कूल में दाे आया, एक महिला हाॅस्टल मैटर्न, महिला पीटीआई और नर्सिग सिस्टर होगी। अलग से हाॅस्टल बनाया गया है। स्कूल के अस्पताल में एक फ्लाेर बेटियाें के इलाज के लिए होगा।

