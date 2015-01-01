पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

झुंझुनूं:पिलानी में आदिवासी मीणा समाज का भवन बनाने का फैसला, जमीन आवंटन के लिए होंगे प्रयास

झुंझुनूं11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पिलानी में समाज की ओर से छात्रावास बनाया जाना है।
  • प्रशासन से लेकर सरकार तक पत्र व्यवहार करने का जिम्मा एक टीम को सौंपा गया।

सोमवार को आदिवासी मीणा सेवा संस्थान की विशेष आमसभा समाज के अध्यक्ष भोपाल सिंह मीणा की अध्यक्षता में हुई। जिसमें पिलानी में समाज का छात्रावास बनाने के लिए जमीन आवंटन करवाने का प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया। इसके लिए प्रशासन से लेकर सरकार तक पत्र व्यवहार करने का जिम्मा एक टीम को सौंपा गया।

समाज के अध्यक्ष भोपाल सिंह मीणा ने बताया कि आमसभा में तय किया गया कि पिलानी में समाज की ओर से छात्रावास बनाया जाना है। इसके लिए जमीन आवंटित करवानी है। इसी तरह खेतड़ी में आदिवासी मीणा समाज की कार्यकारिणी के गठन की जिम्मेदारी सुखदेव, पितराम मीणा, भगवाना राम मीणा, रामानंद बसई व मूलचंद को दी गई जो दीपावली के बाद इसे कार्यरूप देंगे।

दोनों ही प्रस्तावों को सर्वसम्मति से पारित किया गया। इस दौरान समाज के महासचिव रामनिवास मीणा, सुरेश मीणा, वेदप्रकाश मीणा, राजेश मीणा, चिमनाराम मीणा, विजेंद्र मीणा, सुरेश मीणा किशोरपुरा, सुरजाराम मीणा नाहरसिंघानी, मास्टर बनवारी लाल मीणा, कानाराम मीणा, रामनिवास मीणा सहित मीणा समाज के गणमान्य लोगों ने भाग लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक्टिव केस कम होने की रफ्तार तेजी से घटने लगी; केरल के राज्यपाल आरिफ मोहम्मद अस्पताल में भर्ती - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें