पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदर्शन:माेरारका काॅलेज में उर्दू व एमकाॅम शुरू करने काे लेकर एनएसयूआई का प्रदर्शन, शिक्षा मंत्री के नाम दिया ज्ञापन

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
झुंझुनूूं. माेरारका काॅलेज प्राचार्य काे ज्ञापन देते एनएसयूआई कार्यकर्ता।
  • एनएसयूआई के पदाधिकारियों ने सभी संकाय में पीजी कोर्स शुरू करने की मांग की

छात्र संगठन एनएसयूआई ने आरआर माेरारका राजकीय काॅलेज में छात्र हिताें से जुड़ी विभिन्न मांगाें काे पूरा करने काे लेकर मंगलवार काे काॅलेज में प्रदर्शन किया और प्रदेश के उच्च शिक्षामंत्री के नाम काॅलेज प्राचार्य काे ज्ञापन साैंपा। एनएसयूआई के जिला महासचिव राहुल जाखड़ की अगुवाई में एनएसयूआई कार्यकर्ताओं ने आरआर माेरारका काॅलेज में उर्दू विषय शुरू करने, सभी संकाय में पीजी काेर्स की सुविधा देने और एमकाॅम की कक्षा संचालित करने काे लेकर प्रदर्शन किया।

प्रदर्शन के दाैरान जिला महासचिव जाखड़ ने कहा कि महाविद्यालय को संचालित हाेते काफी साल हाे गए है। जिले का सबसे बड़ा काॅलेज हाेने के बाद भी अब तक यहां उर्दू विषय नहीं है। जिससे उर्दू पढ़ने वाले विद्यार्थी काफी परेशान हाेते है। एनएसयूआई ने इस मामले काे लेकर काफी बार ज्ञापन देकर काॅलेज अधिकारियाें और उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री काे अवगत करा दिया है।

लेकिन अभी तक छात्र की वाजिब मांग काे पूरा नहीं किया गया है। उन्हाेने चेतावनी दी कि समय रहते छात्र हिताें की मांग काे लेकर निर्णय नहीं किया। ताे एनएसयूआई काे आंदोलन के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ेगा। जिला उपाध्यक्ष राजेश सेन ने बताया कि एमकॉम की सुविधा नहीं हाेने से बीकॉम करने के बाद छात्रों के मन में असमंजस की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो जाती है।

इसलिए जल्दी से जल्दी मांगों को माना जाना चाहिएl ज्ञापन देने वालाें में एनएसयूआई के महाविद्यालय निदेशक पवन सांखला, काॅलेज इकाई अध्यक्ष पुलकित चौधरी, उपाध्यक्ष कमल कसेरू, महाविद्यालय संयोजक अब्दुल कलाम, इकाई महासचिव रौनक रेवाड़, पंकज देग, सचिव बंटी चनानिया, मनीष गर्वा, छात्रा इकाई अध्यक्ष बुलकेश कुमारी, उपाध्यक्ष पायल गुर्जर मौजूद रहेl

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें