पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

धरना प्रदर्शन:बाेनस व विभिन्न मांगाें के लिए रोडवेजकर्मियाें का प्रदर्शन, कल एक घंटा करेंगे चक्का जाम

झुंझुनूं31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
झुंझुनूं. डिपो में मांगाें को लेकर प्रदर्शन करते राेडवेज कर्मचारी।
  • रोडवेज के श्रमिक संगठनों के संयुक्त मोर्चा के आह्वान पर झुंझुनूं और खेतड़ी में किया प्रदर्शन

दीपावली से पहले बाेनस देने व बकाया एरियर व समय पर वेतन भुगतान की मांग काे लेकर राजस्थान राेडवेज संयुक्त संघर्ष समिति के प्रांतीय आह्वान पर मंगलवार काे रोडवेज कर्मचारियों ने डिपाे परिसर में सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया। दाेपहर में राेडवेज कर्मचारी डिपाे गेट के पास एकत्र हुए। सीटू के प्रांतीय अध्यक्ष गजराज कटेवा के नेतृत्व में ‘चाहे जाे मजबूरी हाे, हमारी मांगें पूरी हाे’, ‘दीपावली का बाेनस दिया जाए’, ‘निजीकरण राेका जाए,’ ‘समय पर वेतन दें’ आदि नारे लगाए गए।

सीटू अध्यक्ष कटेवा ने कहा कि कर्मचारियाें काे समय पर वेतन व बाेनस मिलना चाहिए ताकि कर्मचारियाें के परिजन त्याेहार खुशी से मना सके। उन्हाेंने कहा कि मांगें नहीं मानी ताे 12 नवंबर काे एक घंटे चक्का जाम किया जाएगा। एटक सचिव सुरेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि राेडवेज कर्मचारियाें काे समय पर वेतन मिलना चाहिए। कर्मचारी कल्याण समिति के प्रभुराम नारनाैलिया ने कहा कि 2016 से एरियर का भुगतान नहीं हाे रहा है।

कर्मचारी कल्याण एसोसिएशन के बनवारी लाल मील, महेंद्र चौमाल, औंकार मल शर्मा, सुनिल कुलहरि, अब्दुल सतार, विनोद सैनी, विक्रम सिंह, ईश्वर पूनिया, भंवरलाल, बुलाराम, विजय सिंह, यशवंत भामू, विश्वनाथ, किशोरचंद, भंवरमल सैनी, सुशील गुर्जर, सुगन सिंह सैनी, सुरेश चाैधरी समेत अनेक कर्मचारी नेता मौजूद थे। कर्मचारियाें ने कहा कि 12 नवंबर काे दाेपहर एक से दाे बजे तक चक्काजाम करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें