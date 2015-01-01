पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुभ शादी- ज्यादा सावधानी:दूर के रिश्तेदारों व बुजुर्गों को हाथ जोड़कर मना कर रहे, बारात नहीं निकालेंगे, दूल्हे को भी हिदायत-कम दोस्तों को बुलाए

झुंझुनूं7 मिनट पहले
नवलगढ़. विवाह आयोजन में बहुत कम लोग पहुंच रहे हैं। जो आए हैं उनके बीच भी डिस्टेंस का ध्यान रखा जा रहा है। एक विवाह समारोह में भोज की तस्वीर।
  • सशर्त सस्नेह निमंत्रण: भेजा है स्नेह निमंत्रण प्रियवर तुम्हे बुलाने को, अब कैसे कहें, तुम्हे ही ना आने को, घर से ही दें आशीर्वाद, भूल ना जाना कोरोना को

(सुशील दाधीच, कृपाल सेन, रमेश चेजारा). देवउठनी ग्यारस पर 25 नवंबर को इस सीजन का यह सबसे बड़ा सावा है, लेकिन कोरोना का साया इस पर भी मंडरा गया है और लोगों को बहुत संक्षिप्त में आयोजन करने पड़ रहे हैं। सबसे बड़ी मुश्किल मेहमानों की संख्या को लेकर है। सौ ही मेहमान बुलाने के नियम से शादी वाले घरों में मंगलगीत तो हो रहे हैं, लेकिन उदासी भी छाई है।

वधू पक्ष को यह चिंता सता रही है कि वह बारात कम लेकर आने को कैसे कहें और वर पक्ष इस उलझन में है कि वह किसे चलने को कहें और किसे मना करे। कुल मिलाकर पहले अप्रेल माह में अक्षय तृतीया जैसा सावा और अब देव उठनी जैसा सावा कोरोना में ना केवल वर वधू पक्ष की खुशियां गायब कर रहा है बल्कि बाजार पर भी इसका असर है। कैटरीन, कार्ड छपाई, बैंड बाजा और मैरिज गार्डन की बुकिंग कम ही की गई है।
उदयपुरवाटी : पहले एक दिन थे कार्यक्रम, अब अलग-अलग दिन
कस्बे के वार्ड संख्या 16 निवासी ओमप्रकाश सैनी की बेटी की शादी 25 नवंबर को हाेनी है। शादी में ज्यादा भीड़ एकत्रित नहीं हो इसके लिए कुछ कार्यक्रमों में बदलाव करना पड़ा। शादी वाले दिन चाक-भात का कार्यक्रम था। जिसको एक दिन पहले 24 नवंबर को किया है। शादी वाले दिन शाम को भीड़ एकत्रित नहीं हो इसके लिए दिन में ही मेहमानों को आने के लिए कहा है। यानी अलग अलग समय में अलग अलग मेहमान आयेंगे। ताकि एक ही समय में भीड़ एकत्रित ना हो।

सूरजगढ़ : 90 चुनिंदा मेहमानों की लिस्ट बनाई, ताकि परेशानी ही ना हो
कस्बे के वार्ड 19 निवासी मदनलाल चेजारा बताते हैं कि उनकी पुत्री की 27 नवंबर को शादी है। 90 लोगों की ही लिस्ट तैयार की है। पहले दूर दराज के रिश्तेदारों को भी आने के लिए कहा था, लेकिन अब उन्हें आग्रह किया है कि वे घर से ही आशीर्वाद दें। सूरजगढ़ के वार्ड छह निवासी पुरूषोत्तम चेतीवाल की दो बेटियों की शादी 27 नवंबर को है। बारात को रुकवाने के लिए गेस्ट हाउस बुक किया था। अब गेस्ट हाउस की जगह मोहल्ले में ही निजी मकान में बरात को ठहराने की व्यवस्था की है। कैटरिन वाले को भी कहा है कि अब केवल सौ ही लोगों का खाना बनाना है।

खेतड़ी : सभी को कार्ड पहुंचा दिए अब कर रहे हैं नहीं आने का आग्रह
बाडीवाला मोहल्ले में लालाराम सैनी अपने बेटे की शादी कर रहे हैं। लालाराम किसी कानूनी चक्कर में नहीं पड़ना चाहते। इसलिए परिवार के ही गिने चुने सदस्यों को बुलाया है। बाकी सभी से फोन कर शादी में ना बुला पाने की मजबूरी बता रहे हैं और आशीर्वाद देने का निवेदन कर रहे हैं। इसी प्रकार झोझू धाम में सुनील कुमार वर्मा अपने दो भाइयों की शादी एक साथ ही कर रहे हैं। वे कार्ड पहले ही बांट चुके हैं, लेकिन अब लोगों को फोन कर निवेदन कर रहे हैं कि एक घर से एक ही सदस्य पधारे।

पहली बार शादियों में यह देखने को मिल रहा

  • नवलगढ़ में हादी प्रिटिंग प्रेस के संचालक अदनान खत्री ने बताया कि जहां पहले शादी के लिए 1500 से 2000 हजार कार्ड छपते थे, वहां पर इस बार 200 से 300 कार्ड ही छपवाए जा रहे हैं।
  • बैंड व डीजे की बुकिंग की गई थी, लेकिन अब उसे कैंसिल किया जा रहा है। बारात नहीं निकालने का निर्णय लिया गया है। होटल में शादी कर रहे एक परिवार ने बताया कि वे होटल में ही बारात निकालेंगे।
  • मेहमानों की संख्या कम होने से अब कैटरिन वाले को भी कम खाना बनाने के लिए कहा गया है। पहले जहां 20 से 25 वेटर से काम होता था, वहां पर अब सिर्फ पांच वेटर से काम हो रहा है।
  • कैटर्स का काम करने वाले भूपेश पारीक ने बताया कि लोग अब सादगी से काम करवा रहे हैं। न तो एलईडी काउंटर लगवा रहे है व और ना ही डेकोरेशन करवा रहे है। वेटर को काम नहीं मिल पा रहा है।
  • मेहमानों के लिए भोजन व नाश्ते के काउंटर के साथ अब मास्क व सेनेटराइज का काउंटर भी लगाया जा रहा है। उनसे निवेदन किया जा रहा है कि वे मास्क लगाकर ही आयें।
