पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Sikar
  • Jhunjhunu
  • Determined To Become 3 Chairman Of Congress; Shoaib In Nawalgarh, Naresh In Mandawa And Independent Manish Joining Congress In Mukundgarh Will Become President

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर पालिका चुनाव-2021:कांग्रेस के 3 चेयरमैन बनने तय; नवलगढ़ में शोएब, मंडावा में नरेश और मुकुंदगढ़ में कांग्रेस में शामिल निर्दलीय मनीष ही बनेंगे अध्यक्ष

झुंझुनूं3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कांग्रेस की सदस्यता ग्रहण करने के बाद निर्दलीय मनीष चौधरी का स्वागत करते प्रधान दिनेश सुंडा व अन्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
कांग्रेस की सदस्यता ग्रहण करने के बाद निर्दलीय मनीष चौधरी का स्वागत करते प्रधान दिनेश सुंडा व अन्य।
  • मुकुंदगढ़ में बहुमत नहीं मिलने से मुश्किल में फंसी भाजपा-कांग्रेस, निर्दलीयों को अपने सिंबल पर अध्यक्ष बनाने की मजबूरी
  • अध्यक्ष पद के लिए भरे गए नामांकन, निर्दलीयों के कारण सबसे रोचक मुकाबला उदयपुरवाटी और चिड़ावा में

निकाय चुनावाें के परिणामों के बाद राष्ट्रीय दलों भाजपा- कांग्रेस को निर्दलीयों के सामने झुकना पड़ रहा है। स्थिति ये है कि किसी भी जोड़तोड़ के सहारे दोनों ही पार्टियां अपना बोर्ड बनाना चाहती हैं और इसके लिए वे निर्दलीयों की हर शर्त मानने को तैयार हैं। जिले में आठ निकायों में चुनाव हुए हैं।

इनमें से नवलगढ़ व मंडावा में ही कांग्रेस बहुमत में हैं शेष जगहों पर निर्दलीयों को बहुमत मिला है। ऐसी स्थिति में इन निकायों में जोड़तोड़ जारी है। मुकुंदगढ़ में कांग्रेस ने अपना बोर्ड बनाने के लिए निर्दलीय जीते मनीष चौधरी को अपना प्रत्याशी बनाया है। ऐसे में उनका अध्यक्ष बनना तय माना जा रहा है।

इसी प्रकार मंडावा में कांग्रेस के नरेश सोनी और नवलगढ़ में शोयब खत्री का नाम आगे है। उदयपुरवाटी में कड़े मुकाबले की स्थिति हो गई है। यहां 35 में से 14-14 सीट कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय के पास हैं जबकि भाजपा के पास 7 सीट हैं। यहां कुल तीन नामांकन दाखिल हुए हैं।

इनमें दो भाजपा से, एक कांग्रेस से और दो निर्दलीय के हैं। हालाकि यहां कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रामनिवास सैनी की दावेदारी सबसे मजबूत है। अब गुरुवार को नामांकन वापस लेने की आखिरी तारीख है। इसके बाद ही स्थिति स्पष्ट हो पाएगी। कई जगहों पर भाजपा कांग्रेस के बागियों ने मुकाबले को रोचक बना रखा है।

मुकुंदगढ़ : निर्दलीय को टिकट देना कांग्रेस की मजबूरी बनी
यह निकाय पिछले चुनाव में कांग्रेस के पास था और कांग्रेस का गढ़ भी है, लेकिन इस बार यहां 25 में कांग्रेस चार ही सीट जीत पाई और भाजपा महज दो। 19 सीटें निर्दलीय ने जीती। ऐसे में कांग्रेस ने निर्दलीय जीते वार्ड 23 से मनीष पुत्र विष्णुकांत चौधरी को अपना प्रत्याशी बनाया है। इसके साथ ही मनीष की पत्नी संजू ने निर्दलीय नामांकन भरा है।

उनका नामांकन अब वापस लिया जाएगा और इसके बाद मनीष निर्विराेध अध्यक्ष चुने जायेंगे। मंगलवार को उनके नामांकन के दौरान प्रधान दिनेश सुंडा, जगदीश पूनिया, देवीदत्त मुरारका, श्रीकांत मुरारका, पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष विष्णुकांत चौधरी मौजूद थे।

मंडावा : कांग्रेस को मिलेगा चार से अधिक निर्दलीयों का भी साथ
नगरपालिका में कांग्रेस के नरेश साेनी का पालिकाध्यक्ष बनना तय है। यहां कांग्रेस ने वरिष्ठ पार्षद नरेश साेनी काे अपना उम्मीदवार बनाया है। मंगलवार को उन्होंने अपना नामांकन दाखिल किया। इनके अलावा निर्दलीय सत्तार राईन व भाजपा से मोहम्मद इब्राहिम रंगरेज ने नामांकन जमा करवाया।

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी नरेश सोनी के साथ विधायक रीटा चौधरी व पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष सज्जन लाल मिश्रा भी मौजूद थे। वहीं भाजपा से मोहम्मद इब्राहिम रंगरेज का नामांकन दाखिल कराने के लिए भाजपा जिला उपाध्यक्ष प्यारेलाल ढूकिया, पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष राधेश्याम सैनी व संदीप शर्मा आए। कांग्रेसी खेमे में चार से पांच निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी भी आ सकते हैं।
सूरजगढ़ : भाजपा से पुष्पा गुप्ता, कांग्रेस से कृष्णा व निर्दलीय आशा ने भरे नामांकन
नगरपालिका के चेयरमैन पद के लिए नामांकन पत्र भरे जाने के अंतिम दिन मंगलवार तक तीन नामांकन पत्र भरे गए। यहां भाजपा से पुष्पा देवी गुप्ता, कांग्रेस से कृष्णा कंवर और निर्दलीय आशा सैनी ने अब तक नामांकन भरे हैं। यहां 25 वार्डों में से भाजपा के पास 6, कांग्रेस के पास 7 और निर्दलीय 12 जीते हैं।

ऐसी स्थिति में रोचक मुकाबला होगा। हालाकि अब तक भाजपा की पुष्पादेवी की स्थिति मजबूत बताई जा रही है, लेकिन अंतिम समय फेरबदल हो सकता है। भाजपा प्रत्याशी के साथ नामांकन के समय चुनाव प्रभारी ओमप्रकाश यादव, पूर्व सांसद संतोष अहलावत, विधायक सुभाष पूनिया, प्रधान बलवानसिंह व सेवाराम गुप्ता मौजूद थे।

बगड़ : भाजपा के छह में से तीन पार्षदों ने भरा नामांकन, गाेविंदसिंह को मिला टिकट
बगड़ नगरपालिका भाजपा का गढ़ रही है। यहां 1990 के बाद से लगातार भाजपा का ही बोर्ड रहा, लेकिन इस बार भाजपा के लिए यहां बेहद मुश्किल स्थितियां हैं। भाजपा में सहमति नहीं हाेने से पार्टी के छह में से तीन पार्षदाें ने उम्मीदवारी जताई है। भाजपा नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष गाेविंदसिंह राठाैड़ ने पार्टी सिंबल पर नामांकन दाखिल किया है।

पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष एवं पूर्व भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष राजेंद्र शर्मा ने भी भाजपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में नामांकन पेश किया। इसी तरह भाजपा से जीते अजय चाहर ने निर्दलीय के रूप में नामांकन दाखिल कर दावेदारी जताई है। इनके अलावा कांग्रेस से माया सैनी ने पर्चा दाखिल किया।
खेतड़ी : चेयरमैन के लिए 6 ने भरा पर्चा, कांग्रेस की संतोष ने निर्दलीय नामांकन भरा

खेतड़ी में कांग्रेस से गीता देवी ने, भाजपा से रीमा शाह ने नामांकन दाखिल किया है। इनके अलावा वार्ड 21 से कांग्रेस की संतोष देवी ने निर्दलीय नामांकन दाखिल किया है। वार्ड 17 से पार्षद रामकला और वार्ड 16 से पार्षद सोहनी देवी ने निर्दलीय नामांकन दाखिल किया हैं। इससे पहले सोमवार को भाजपा की किरण बाला निर्दलीय नामांकन दाखिल कर चुकी हैं। वे निवर्तमान चैयरमैन उमरावसिंह कुमावत की पुत्रवधू हैं।

उदयपुरवाटी : निर्दलीय कांग्रेसी खेमे में, पार्टी से सैनी का नाम आगे
भाजपा ने यहां वार्ड 6 की पार्षद ललिता सैनी को और कांग्रेस ने एडवोकेट रामनिवास सैनी को उम्मीदवार बनाया है। इन्होंने अपने नामांकन दाखिल कर दिए। इनके अलावा यहां ज्योति सैनी और विश्वेश्वरलाल सैनी ने निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार के रूप में दाखिल किया है। विश्वेश्वरलाल जीते कांग्रेस से हैं।

भाजपा से ही यहां अनिल सैनी ने भी नामांकन जमा करवाया है। हालाकि सिंबल नहीं होने से इनका नामांकन खारिज हो सकता है। बताया जा रहा है कि कांग्रेस के 14 पार्षदों को यहां सात आठ निर्दलीयों का भी साथ मिला है। जानकारी के अनुसार ये निर्दलीय पार्षद कांग्रेसी बाड़ाबंदी में हैं। ऐसे में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रामनिवासी सैनी की स्थिति मजबूत है।
चिड़ावा : हारे हुए पार्षद भूकर ने अध्यक्ष पद के लिए भरा नामांकन
यहां कांग्रेस ने वार्ड 18 की पार्षद सुमित्रा सैनी और भाजपा ने वार्ड 22 से चुनाव जीते अनूप भगेरिया को उम्मीदवार बनाया है। इनके अलावा कांग्रेस पार्षद संपत्त देवी, सरिता भूकर, मोहित सैनी, निर्दलीय पार्षद कैलाश देवी बसवाला और पार्षद संतोष देवी भूकर ने नामांकन भरा है। नगर पालिकाध्यक्ष के नामांकन के आखिरी दिन पार्षद चुनाव में हारे पूर्व पार्षद सुरेश भूकर ने भी अपना पर्चा दाखिल किया।

इनके नामांकन को लेकर चिड़ावा के रिटर्निग अधिकारी एसडीएम संदीप चौधरी ने बताया कि निर्वाचन आयोग के नियमानुसार हारा हुआ व्यक्ति भी अध्यक्ष पद के लिए अपना नामांकन दाखिल कर सकता है। इस आधार पर उसका नामांकन खारिज नहीं किया जा सकता।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser