दीपोत्सव:धनतेरस कल, खरीदारी के लिए 3 शुभ मुहूर्त, बाजार हुए गुलजार

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
  • पंचांग में तिथि के अनुसार धनतेरस कल, पंडित और ज्योतिषाचार्य 13 नवंबर को मान रहे शुभ

जिले में धनतेरस शुक्रवार को मनाई जाएगी। धनतेरस पर खरीदारी को लेकर लोगों में उत्साह और उमंग है। लोगों ने श्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त में खरीदारी की प्लानिंग भी कर ली है, मगर बाजार में स्थिति ये है कि पिछले तीन दिन से गुलजार है। बुधवार को भी गांधी चौक नेहरू बाजार से लेकर कपड़ा बाजार तक लोगों की भीड़ रही।

दुपहिया वाहन चालकों को रुक-रुककर वाहन चलाना पड़ा। बाजार में खरीदारी को लेकर महिलाओं में जबर्दस्त उत्साह है। चार पहिया वाहनों की एंट्री ही बंद हो गई। दुकानदारों का कहना है कि उनके लिए आज भी धनतेरस है।

इसलिए 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस, उदयातिथि में ही त्रयोदशी

  • 12 को त्रयोदशी तिथि रात 9.31 बजे शुरू होगी, जो 13 नवंबर को शाम 5.59 तक रहेगी।
  • 12 को रात 9.30 तक द्वादशी गोवत्स पर्व रहेगा। 9:31 से त्रयोदशी प्रारंभ होगी जो 13 को 5:59 तक रहेगी। इस दिन प्रदोष काल शाम 5.33 से रात 7.57 तक रहेगा। इसलिए 13 को धनतेरस मनाना श्रेष्ठ है।
  • 13 को उदयातिथि में त्रयोदशी तिथि रहेगी, जो शाम 5.59 तक रहेगी।
  • धनतेरस गणेश, लक्ष्मी व कुबेर पूजा का दिन होता है। 13 को सूर्यास्त 5.34 बजे होगा। इसके बाद 2 घंटे से अधिक समय तक प्रदोषकाल रहेगा।
  • भगवान धन्वंतरि का प्रकटोत्सव त्रयोदशी पर ही है। उनकी पूजा भी सुबह होती है। 13 को उदयातिथि में त्रयोदशी तिथि है इसलिए धनतेरस मनाया जाना उचित रहेगा।
  • प्रदोष व्यापी त्रयोदशी 13 नवंबर को रहेगी। इसके बाद चतुर्दशी प्रारंभ होगी जो 14 नवंबर को सुबह मनाया जाना उचित रहेगा। इसके बाद दोपहर 2.20 बजे अमावस्या तिथि प्रारंभ हो जाएगी, इसलिए इसी दिन दीपावली मनाई जाएगी।
  • पंडित रोहित पुजारी का मानना है कि त्रयोदशी तिथि शुक्रवार को मनाना ही शुभ और श्रेष्ठ है।
