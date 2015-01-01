पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वर्ल्ड हार्ट डे विशेष:हार्ट फेल हाेने का बड़ा कारण डायबीटिज नियमित दवा लेने से ही बन सकते हैं हेल्दी

झुंझुनूं2 घंटे पहले
  • सांस लेने में परेशानी, बार-बार बेहाेश हाेना ही लक्षण

युवाओं में कम उम्र में हार्ट फेल के मामले लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं। इसके पीछे बड़ा कारण असंयमित जीवन शैली सामने आ रहा है। इसके कारण युवा सबसे पहले डायबीटिज की चपेट में आते हैं और उसके प्रभाव से हार्ट फेलियर के शिकार बनते हैं। रूक्मणी बिड़ला अस्पताल जयपुर के सीनियर कार्डियाेलाॅजिस्ट डाॅ. रूद्र देव पांडेय ने बताया कि हार्ट फेलियर केस तेजी बढ़ने से हार्ट अटैक के ज्यादा केस आ रहे हैं।

हार्ट फेलियर में मरीज का दिल 40 फीसदी से कम काम करने लगता है। ऐसे मरीजाें काे कई बार अस्पताल में भर्ती हाेना पड़ता है। पूरे विश्व में 5 में एक मरीज हार्ट फेलियर का होता है। साल 2016 के डाटा के अनुसार पूरे विश्व में 64 करोड़ के करीब हार्ट रोगी हैं। देश में ये तादाद 90 लाख तक पहुंच गई है। डाॅ. पांडेय ने बताया कि सिर्फ 25 से 30 फीसदी लोग ही सही तरह से दवा लेते हैं।

22 फीसदी हार्ट रोगियों की उम्र 30 साल से कम है। त्रिवेंद्रम हॉट रजिस्ट्री 2018 के अनुसार इन मरीजाें में 54 फीसदी लोगों में डायबिटीज का खुलासा हुआ है। उन्हाेंने बताया कि इन मरीजाें काे दवा और डिवाइस की मदद से ठीक किया जा सकता है। दवाओं में एडवांसमेंट के अलावा डिवाइस की मदद से सामान्य जीवन जीने में मदद मिलती है।

डाॅ. पांडेय ने बताया कि सांस लेने में परेशानी, अचानक आई कमजाेरी और बार-बार बेहाेश हाेना इसके प्रमुख लक्षण दिख रहे हैं। ऐसे मरीजाें का हार्ट सही काम करे इसके लिए सीआरटी, बाईवेन्ट्रिक्युलर पेसमेकर, एआईसीडी डिवाइस से इलाज किया जा रहा है। इससे उनका हार्ट फेल नहीं हाेता।

