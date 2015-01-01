पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घोषणा:बोर्ड परीक्षा में अव्वल रहने वाले दिव्यांग स्टूडेंट्स मैडल प्राप्त दिव्यांग खिलाड़ियों का होगा सम्मान

झुंझुनूं3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • राजस्थान दिव्यांग सेवा संस्थान की ओर से नकद राशि देकर किया जाएगा सम्मान

विश्व दिव्यांग दिवस पर तीन दिसंबर को राजस्थान दिव्यांग सेवा संस्थान की ओर से आयोजित समारोह में बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में अव्वल रहने वाले विद्यार्थियों के साथ नेशनल, राष्ट्रीय व राज्य स्तर पर पदक जीतने वाले खिलाड़ियों का सम्मान किया जाएगा।

संस्थान के प्रदेश महामंत्री हरचंद सिंह महला व अध्यक्ष कैलाशचंद टेलर ने बताया कि 10वीं व 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में 95 प्रतिशत या उससे अधिक अंक प्राप्त करने वाले दिव्यांग छात्र-छात्राओं को 51 हजार रुपए, 90 प्रतिशत से अधिक वालों को 31 हजार, 85 प्रतिशत से अधिक वालों को 11 हजार रुपए तथा 60 प्रतिशत से अधिक अंक प्राप्त करने वालों को 1100 रुपए का पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में 95 प्रतिशत से अधिक अंक प्राप्त करने वालों को 11 हजार, 90 प्रतिशत वालों को 3100, 85 प्रतिशत से अधिक वालों को 2100 तथा 60 प्रतिशत से अधिक अंक प्राप्त करने वालों को 1000 रुपए देकर सम्मानित किया जाएगा। इनके अलावा पैरा गेम में मैडल प्राप्त करने वाले खिलाड़ियों का भी सम्मान किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि इंटरनेशनल खेलों में स्वर्ण पदक प्राप्त करने वालों को 51 हजार रुपए, रजत पदक वालों को 21 हजार व कांस्य पदक वालों को 11 हजार रुपए दिए जाएंगे।

राष्ट्रीय खेलों में स्वर्ण पदक वालों को 3100 रुपए, रजत पदक वालों को 1500 तथा कांस्य पदक वालों को 1100 रुपए, राज्य स्तर पर आयोजित खेलों में स्वर्ण पदक विजेताओं को 1500 रुपए, रजत पदक विजेताओं को 1100 तथा कांस्य पदक विजेताओं को 1000 रुपए देकर सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

सिलाई मशीन के लिए आज लेंगे टेस्ट
राजस्थान दिव्यांग सेवा संस्थान की बैठक मंगलवार को करणीराम रामदेव पार्क में होगी। संस्थान के प्रदेश महामंत्री हरचंद सिंह महला ने बताया कि बैठक में सिलाई मशीन के लिए आवेदन करने वालों का टेस्ट लेने के बाद तीन दिसंबर को विश्व दिव्यांग दिवस समारोह को लेकर चर्चा की जाएगी तथा आवेदन तैयार करवाए जाएंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि बैठक के दौरान कोरोना गाइड लाइन का ध्यान रखा जाएगा।

