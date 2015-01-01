पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:संभागीय आयुक्त ने शादी समारोह में अधिक भीड़ होने की सूचना देने के लिए जारी कराए नंबर

झुंझुनूं12 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक

जिला मजिस्ट्रेट उमर दीन खान ने बताया कि शादी समारोह में कहीं कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना नहीं हो रही हो, कहीं बिना अनुमति डीजे बजाया जा रहा हो, सौ से ज्यादा लोगों की भीड़ हो गई हो तो इस बारे में संबंधित इलाके के एसडीएम को सूचना दी जा सकेगी। इसके लिए मोबाइल नंबर जारी किए गए हैं।

संभागीय आयुक्त की ओर से जारी आदेशों के तहत यह व्यवस्था की जा रही है ताकि संबंधित क्षेत्र के एसडीएम तक उसके क्षेत्राधिकार वाले इलाके से संबंधित सूचनाएं तत्काल पहुंच सके। अंतिम छह नंबर जिला अनुसार होंगे। बुधवार तक यह नंबर कंपनी की ओर से जारी कर दिए जाएंगे।

सरकारी कार्मिक को देनी होगी शादी समारोह की सूचना : जिले में वर्तमान में चल रहे शादी समारोह के दौर में कोई सरकारी कर्मचारी या अधिकारी किसी विवाह समारोह में शामिल होता है और वहां 100 से ज्यादा व्यक्ति दिखाई देते हैं तो उसे इसकी सूचना संबंधित उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट को तत्काल देनी होगी।

कलेक्टर उमर दीन खान ने सभी राजस्व विभाग एवं नगर निकाय से संबंधित अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि जिले में होने वाले ऐसे कार्यक्रमों की सूचना तत्काल उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट को देना सुनिश्चित करें। किसी कर्मचारी या अधिकारी द्वारा सूचना नहीं दी जाती है तो उसके विरुद्ध विधिक प्रावधानों के तहत कार्यवाही की जाएगी। वीडियोग्राफी करवानी होगी : कलेक्टर खान ने निर्देश दिए कि विवाह समारोह के आयोजकों को अनिवार्य रूप से वीडियोग्राफी करानी होगी। इस वीडियोग्राफी की सीडी सुरक्षित रखी जाएगी तथा आवश्यकता पड़ेने पर संबंधित उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट द्वारा मांगने पर उपलब्ध करवानी होगी। वीडियोग्राफी में अधिक मेहमान दिखे तो कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

संबंधित एसडीएम को शादी की सूचना देनी होगी, बिना सूचना शादी पर होगी कार्रवाई
कलेक्टर यूडी खान ने विवाह संबंधी आयोजनों के लिए मेहमानों की निर्धारित संख्या एवं कोविड 19 प्रोटोकॉल के संबंध में दिशा निर्देश दिए हैं। खान ने बताया कि बिना सूचना ऐसे आयोजन करने वाले आयोजकों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्यवाही की जाएगी। जिले में शादी समारोहों के औचक निरीक्षण के लिए 43 टीमें बनाई जा चुकी हैं।

बुधवार को पहला बड़ा सावा है, इसलिए इस दिन होने वाले विवाह समारोहों में यह टीमें कभी भी किसी शादी समारोह में पहुंच सकती है, इसलिए आयोजक अपने यहां व्यवस्थाएं गाइड लाइन के अनुसार ही रखें। इसकी मॉनिटरिंग के लिए नायब तहसीलदार एवं संबंधित थानाधिकारी के नेतृत्व में टीमों का गठन किया गया है। यह टीमें आवश्यक समझने पर आयोजन स्थल पर जाकर वीडियोग्राफी करवा सकती है और गाइड लाइन की पालना नहीं करने पर आयोजक, आयोजन स्थल के प्रबंधक सहित अन्य लोगों पर जुर्माना लगाने के साथ ही एफआईआर कर सकती है।

एसडीम के नंबर

झुंझुनूं 9166999518 चिड़ावा 9416731228 सूरजगढ़ 8003500860 खेतड़ी 9413644922 मलसीसर 8696335457 नवलगढ़ 9414547811 बुहाना 7062588642 उदयपुरवाटी 9414503715

