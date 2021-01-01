पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गर्व के क्षण:कमियों को खुद पर हावी मत होने दो, अपनी योग्यता पर भरोसा रखो और तय कर लो कि क्या बनना है, सफलता मिलेगी : डीजीपी

झुंझुनूं2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: विश्वबंधु शर्मा
  • पांडूचेरी में डीजीपी झुंझुनूं के रणवीर कृष्णिया को मिला है राष्ट्रपति पुरस्कार, युवाओं के लिए उनके विचार सिर्फ दैनिक भास्कर में

पांडुचेरी के डीजीपी रणवीर कृष्णिया को सोमवार को राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर दिल्ली में राष्ट्रपति पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया है। हमारे लिए गर्व की बात है कि कृष्णिया झुंझुनूं जिले के कृष्णिया का बास के रहने वाले हैं। पांडुचेरी से पहले वे दिल्ली में कई अहम पदों पर रहे। फरवरी 2020 में दिल्ली में हुए विधानसभा चुनाव में आसाधारण कार्य के लिए उन्हें सोमवार को दिल्ली में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में राष्ट्रपति पुरस्कार प्रदान किया गया।

इससे पहले भी वे दो बार उत्कृष्ट सेवाओं व विशिष्ट उत्कृष्ट सेवाओं के लिए राष्ट्रपति से सम्मानित हो चुके हैं। डीजीपी रणबीर कृष्णिया ने अपनी उच्च प्राथमिक तक की पढ़ाई गांव में ही की। उनके गांव कृष्णिया के बास में आज भी स्कूल नहीं है और ऐसे अपनी पढ़ाई के लिए वे बचपन में करीब दो से तीन किमी पैदल चलकर दूसरे गांव में स्कूल जाते थे।

शेखावाटी की विषमपूर्ण परिस्थितियों में उनका बचपन बीता, लेकिन इनसे लड़ते हुए वे आगे बढ़े। आज झुंझुनूं के युवाओं को प्रशासनिक सेवाओं में आगे बढ़ता देख कृष्णिया काफी प्रभावित हैं और अक्सर वे यहां के युवाओं को मोटिवेट करते हैं। उनके सम्मान पर भास्कर ने उनसे विचार जाने। जानिए, उनके ही शब्दों में

कमियां सभी जगह मिलेंगी, उनसे लड़ना सीखो
हमारे समय में और अब में काफी अंतर है। हमारे गांव में स्कूल नहीं था और आज भी नहीं है। हम दो- तीन किमी पैदल स्कूल जाते थे, लेकिन कभी इसमें तकलीफ महसूस नहीं की। अंग्रेजी विषय केरियर में बेहद अहम होता है, लेकिन उस वक्त अंग्रेजी की शुरूआत ही छठी क्लास से होती थी। हमारे घर में चूंकि पढ़ाई का माहौल था। पिता शिक्षक थे। सो मैं इसके महत्व को समझता था। इसलिए शुरूआत से ही इस पर ध्यान दिया। यानी मुझे जो कमी महसूस होती थी।

उसे ही ताकत बनाया। छठी क्लास में आते आते मैने खुद में अंग्रेजी की क्वालिटी डेवलप कर ली। मैने हमेशा खुद का भरोसा बढ़ाया। यह सबसे जरुरी बात है। जो आपको मजबूत बनाएगी। आप तय कर लें कि आप क्या हैं और आपको क्या बनना है। उसी दिशा में आगे बढ़ते रहिए। हां, जरुरी नहीं कि हमेशा आपको उसी के अनुरूप सफलता मिलेगी। ऐसी स्थिति में जीवन का प्लान बी भी बनाकर रखिए।

दूसरों से हमेशा अच्छा ही सीखिए
छोटे छोटे गांवों से निकलकर युवा जब शहरों में जाते हैं तो उसे एक तरह से उनका संक्रमण काल कह सकते हैं। यह ऐसा वक्त होता है जब आप अपने पथ से भटक भी सकते हैं। मैं जयपुर के विवेकानंद हाॅस्टल में पढ़ता था। वहां हर तरह के लड़के थे, लेकिन मैने उनसे केवल अच्छा ही सीखा।

मैं देखता था कि कई लड़के दिनरात पढ़ाई करते थे। कंपीटिशन को लेकर जागरुक रहते थे। उनके पास पढ़ाई का अच्छा कंटेट होता था। मैने उसी पर अपना फोकस किया। जो जो अच्छा लगता गया। मैं वह सब सीखता गया। इससे मुझे दोहरा फायदा हुआ। मेरी पढ़ाई भी अच्छी चलती रही और मैं गलत आदतों से भी बच गया।

घर में बड़ों से सलाह लेते रहो, उनकी बातों को ध्यान से सुनो
परिवार में माता पिता और आपके शिक्षक एक तरह से जीवन भर आपकी पाठशाला होते हैं। उनका आदर करना चाहिए। उनके साथ ही आपको जहां से भी लगे कि कुछ सलाह लेनी चाहिए तो झिझके नहीं। बड़ों से बात कीजिए। उनको खुलकर अपनी परेशानी बताइए। उनकी सलाह आपके लिए एक बार नहीं जीवन के हर मुकाम पर सीख का काम करेगी। इससे आपका बौद्धिक विकास भी होगा। जो प्रशासनिक सेवाओं के केरियर में बहुत जरुरी है। इससे आप जमीन से जुड़ी कई बातें सीखते हैं।

