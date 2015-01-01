पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव:भाजपा में बगावत से कांग्रेस के सुल्तानसिंह बने झुंझुनूं के उपप्रधान, पिलानी में निर्दलीय ने दोनों दलों को मात दी

झुंझुनूं2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कांग्रेस ने 7 पंचायत समितियों में बनाए उपप्रधान, भाजपा तीन जगह ही बना सकी, एक में निर्दलीय

भाजपा में बगावत के चलते झुंझुनूं में कांग्रेस ने उपप्रधान के चुनाव में भी भाजपा काे तीन वाेटाें से हरा दिया। यहां कांग्रेस के सुल्तान सिंह जांगिड़ काे 12 तथा भाजपा के दिनेश कुमार सैनी काे 9 वाेट मिले। उपप्रधान के चुनाव में भाजपा व कांग्रेस ने अपनी रणनीति बदलते हुए निर्दलीयाें पर भराेसा जताया। कांग्रेस ने लालपुर से जीते निर्दलीय सुल्तानसिंह जांगिड काे उम्मीदवार बनाया, जबकि भाजपा ने कायस्थपुरा से जीते निर्दलीय संदीप कुमार सैनी काे उम्मीदवार बनाया। प्रधान व उपप्रधान में उपेक्षा से आहत भाजपा की वार्ड 17 से जीती किरण कंवर निर्दलीय के रूप में नामांकन भर दिया।

यहां संदीप सैनी व किरण कंवर ने दाे-दाे नामांकन भरे थे। यहां त्रिकाेणीय मुकाबला था। भाजपा से बगावत कर निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ने वाली किरण कंवर काे खुद का भी वाेट नहीं मिला। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सुल्तान सिंह जांगिड़ काे 12 वाेट मिले, जबकि भाजपा के दिनेश कुमार सैनी काे 9 वाेट ही मिल पाए। निर्दलीय व भाजपा के सहयाेग से कांग्रेस ने सात सदस्य हाेते हुए भी अपने पक्ष में 12 सदस्याें काे करके उपप्रधान का पद अपने पास बरकरार रखा। नवनिर्वाचित उपप्रधान सुल्तान जांगिड़ ने कहा कि ग्रामीण विकास के नए आयाम स्थापित किए जाएंगे।

59 वर्षीय जांगिड़ 10वीं तक पढे हुए है। वे सर्राफा व्यवसायी है। इससे पहले नामांकन काे लेकर झुंझुनूं पंचायत समिति में काफी कशमकश रही। यहां भाजपा की ओर से दाे जनाें ने नामांकन भरने से चुनाव खींच गया। हालांकि भाजपा नेताओं ने डेमेज कंट्राेल का प्रयास किया, लेकिन अपनी उपेक्षा से नाराज हाेकर किरण कंवर ने निर्दलीय के रूप में ताल ठाेकर भाजपा के जीत के मंसूबे काे नाकाम कर दिया।

इस त्रिकाेणीय मुकाबले में कांग्रेस की जीत का अंतर बढ़ गया। कांग्रेस जिला महामंत्री खलील बुडाना, पूर्व छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष भूराराम लालपुरिया, कांग्रेस नेता महेंद्र जानू, धर्मेंद्र ने उपप्रधान व प्रधान का स्वागत किया।

चिड़ावा : कांग्रेस के विपिन नूनिया बने उप प्रधान, निर्दलीय को हराया

चिड़ावा. नूनिया गोठड़ा निवासी बीएससी, बीएड और एमए 25 वर्षीय विपिन नूनिया पंचायत समिति के उप प्रधान बने हैं। कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार नूनिया ने निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी अनिल रणवा को दो वोट से हराया। विपिन को आठ, रणवा को छह, दो अन्य निर्दलीय उम्मीदवा भरतसिंह को पांच व उम्मेदसिंह को दो मत मिले। उप प्रधानी के लिए पांच लोगों ने नामांकन फार्म भरे थे। जिनमे से वार्ड नो से सदस्य निर्वाचित ख्यालीराम ने अपना नाम वापस ले लिया। गुरुवार को हुए प्रधान पद के चुनाव के विपरीत नूनिया को दो वोट कम मिले।

मंडावा : कांग्रेस की पतासी बनी उपप्रधान, भाजपा के संजीव को शिकस्त दी

उपप्रधान के चुनाव में कांग्रेस की पतासी देवी ने अपने प्रतिद्वंदी भाजपा के संजीव को एक मत से हराकर जीत हासिल की। पतासी देवी को 8 तो भाजपा के संजीव को 7 वोट मिले। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी अजित जानू व सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी नायब तहसीलदार सुनीता रेवाड़ ने बताया कि 15 सदस्यों में से 8 पर कांग्रेस, 6 पर भाजपा और एक निर्दलीय जीतकर आया था। मतदान केन्द्र पर सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से प्रशासन का एसएचओ मुकेश कुमार की मौजूदगी में मय जाब्ते के साथ माकूल बंदोबस्त किया गया था।

