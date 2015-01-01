पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेनाकाल के सबसे बुरे 100 दिन:पहले हर दिन 8 केस मिल रहे थे, अब रोज सामने आ रहे हैं औसतन 43 पाॅजिटिव

झुंझनुं2 घंटे पहले
  • नवंबर के पहले पखवाड़े में 15 दिन में 633 नए केस सामने आए जबकि 543 मरीज ही हुए निगेटिव

जिले में काेराेना के आठ महीने पूरे हाे गए हैं। काेराेना संक्रमण का प्रभाव हर महीने बढ़ता जा रहा है। 31 जुलाई के बाद 100 दिन में 8 पाॅजिटिव केस हर दिन से आंकड़ा 43 केस प्रतिदिन पर आ गया है। नवंबर के पहले पखवाड़े में काेराेना दाैर के सर्वाधिक केस सामने आ रहे हैं। इसके चलते जिलेवासियाें में काेराेना की दहशत बढ़ गई है।

काेराेना का सबसे भयावह रूप देखने के बाद भी लाेग काेराेना काे लेकर पूरी बेपरवाह नजर आ रहे हैं। इसलिए हर दिन काेराेना केस में इजाफा हाे रहा है। चिकित्सा विभाग से जुटाए गए आंकड़ाें काे देखें ताे 31 अक्टूबर तक जिले में 3203 पाॅजिटिव केस थे जाे 15 नवंबर तक 3853 हाे गए। यानी नवंबर के महज 15 दिन में 633 नए पाॅजिटिव केस सामने आए हैं।

संक्रमण की यही रफ्तार रही ताे 30 नवंबर तक जिले में एक महीने में 1400 नए पाॅजिटिव मरीज आ चुके हाेंगे। दूसरी ओर निगेटिव हाेने वाले संक्रमित मरीजाें की संख्या भी नवंबर के 15 दिन में घट चुकी है। 3 नवंबर के बाद एक बार फिर पाॅजिटिव केस निगेटिव हाेने वाले मामलों के मुकाबले ज्यादा हैं। रिकवरी रेट 90 फीसदी से गिर कर 86.72 फीसदी हाे गई है जाे चिंता का बड़ा कारण है।
3876 मरीज मिल चुके हैं जिले में, इनमें 1717 मरीज अकेले अक्टूबर व नवंबर माह के
जिले में नवंबर महीने संक्रमण तेजी से फैल रहा है। 15 नवंबर तक जिले में 633 नए पाॅजिटिव केस आए हैं। 15 दिन में पांच बार 50 या उससे ज्यादा केस आए हैं। इनमें 1 नवंबर काे 73, 2 नवंबर काे 67, नवंबर काे 30, 4 नवंबर काे 46, 5 नवंबर काे 39, 6 नवंबर काे 30, 7 नवंबर काे 34, 8 नवंबर काे 34, 9 नवंबर काे 38, 10 नवंबर काे 19, 11 नवंबर काे 61, 12 नवंबर काे 35, 13 नवंबर काे 62, 14 नवंबर काे 50 और 15 नवंबर काे 15 नए पाॅजिटिव मिले।

निगेटिव मरीजाें की संख्या कम हुई, दर 5% से कम
जिले में काेराेना संक्रमण का सामना कर रहे मरीजाें की रिकवरी रेट पहले के मुकाबले करीब 5 फीसदी नीचे गई है। नवंबर के पहले पखवाड़े में 549 मरीजाें की निगेटिव रिपाेर्ट आई है जाे नए केस के मुकाबले काफी कम है। जिले की रिकवरी रेट अभी 86.72 है।

42.20 फीसदी हाे गई है काेराेना संक्रमण की दर
जिले में काेराेना संक्रमण इस वक्त काफी तेजी से फैल रहा है। पूरे देश में संक्रमित केस की संख्या कम हाे रही है वहीं जिले में संक्रमिताें की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। चिकित्सा विभाग के जारी आंकड़ों का विश्लेषण करने पर ये चाैंकाने वाली जानकारी सामने आई है। मार्च के महीने में हर दिन मिलने वाले काेराेना मरीजाें की संख्या 0.57 फीसदी थी, जाे 30 अप्रैल काे 1.13 फीसदी हाे गई। मई में 3 फीसदी, जून में 7.80 फीसदी हाे गई थी। लेकिन जुलाई में इसमें 0.03 फीसदी की कमी आई और 31 जुलाई काे संक्रमण की दर 7.77 फीसदी हाे गई।

लेकिन 1 अगस्त से जिले में संक्रमण का प्रभाव लगातार बढ़ने लगा जाे अभी तक जारी है। इन तीन महीनाें की बात करें ताे अगस्त में काेराेना संक्रमण की रफ्तार 7.77 से सीधे 16.96 फीसदी हाे गई। सितंबर में ये दुगुने रफ्तार 32.06 फीसदी पर जा पहुंची। अक्टूबर में काेराेना मरीजाें की संख्या हर दिन 35.29 फीसदी रही। जाे नवंबर के पहले पखवाड़े में 42.20 हाे चुकी है।

