सारस्वत ने कहा:भाजपा का जिला प्रमुख बनाने के लिए एक हाेकर करने होंगे प्रयास

झुंझुनूं5 घंटे पहले
झुंझुनूं. चुनाव तैयारियाें की समीक्षा बैठक में मौजूद कार्यकर्ता।
  • भाजपा की दो नंबर रोड पर पार्टी कार्यालय में बैठक

जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के चुनाव काे लेकर गुरुवार काे भाजपा के चुनाव प्रभारी अाेम सारस्वत ने पार्टी कार्यालय में पदाधिकारियाें की बैठक ली। उन्हाेंने का झुंझुनूं में पार्टी का जिला प्रमुख बनाने के लिए एकजुट हाेकर सामूहिक प्रयास करने हाेंगे। उन्हाेंने कहा कि सभी पंचायत समितियाें में पार्टी के प्रधान बनने इसके लिए हमे सक्रिय हाेकर पार्टी प्रत्याशी काे विजयी बनाना हाेगा।

बैठक में चुनाव संचालन, टिकट वितरण, पैनल व टिकट वितरण से पहले दावेदाराें का फीडबैक, जिले के ज्वलंत मुद्दाें पर चर्चा की गई। सहचुनाव प्रभारी पूर्व विधायक हेतराम यादव व संगठन के जिला प्रभारी जालम सिंह ने पार्टी के अधिकाधिक सदस्याें काे जिताने के लिए काम करने काे कहा। इस अवसर पर भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष पवन मावंडिया, सांसद नरेंद्र कुमार खीचड़, सूरजगढ़ विधायक सुभाष पूनिया, राष्ट्रीय परिषद प्रतिनिधि विश्वंभर पूनिया ने चुनावों के लिए अपेक्षित उपस्थित पदाधिकारियों से विचार विमर्श कर रणनीति तैयार की।

इस मौके पर पूर्व सांसद संताेष अहलावत, जिलाध्यक्ष राजेंद्र शर्मा, पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष दशरथ सिंह शेखावत, पूर्व विधायक दाताराम गुर्जर, शुभकरण चौधरी, उपजिला प्रमुख बनवारीलाल सैनी, सुशीला सीगड़ा, जिला प्रवक्ता कमलकांत शर्मा, प्रधान मनीषा गुर्जर, गिरधारी खीचड़, जिला महामंत्री योगेंद्र मिश्रा, सरजीत चौधरी, सुरेंद्र सिंह मेघवाल, जिला उपाध्यक्ष राजेंद्र भांभू, प्यारेलाल ढूकिया, सुनील लांबा, राकेश शर्मा बगड़, रतनसिंह तंवर, जिला मंत्री संजय मोरवाल, अनिता यादव, पूर्व प्रधान कैलाश मेघवाल, रवि सैनी, महावीर सिंह ढाका माैजूद थे।

