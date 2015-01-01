पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव:चुनाव : झुंझुनूं, मंडावा व अलसीसर पंचायत समिति के 55 सदस्यों के लिए मतदान आज

झुंझुनूं
मास्क मतदान : सभी मतदानकर्मी मास्क में हैं, आप भी आज मास्क लगाकर ही वोट डालें, दूसरों को भी प्रेरित करें
  • मतदान का समय सुबह 7.30 से 5.00 बजे तक

पंचायत समिति व जिला परिषद सदस्य के प्रथम चरण के लिए साेमवार काे सुबह साढ़े सात से शाम पांच बजे तक हाेगा। मतदान दल पहुंच गए हैं। साेमवार काे झुंझुनूं, अलसीसर व मंडावा पंचायत समिति के 55 वार्डाें में मतदान हाेगा। तीनों पंचायत समितियाें में तीन लाख 7 हजार 709 मतदाता मताधिकार का उपयाेग करेंगे।

कोरोना के चलते इस बार प्रशासन ने सख्ती बरती है। प्रत्येक मतदाता को मास्क लगाने पर ही वोट डालने दिया जाएगा। मतदान केंद्र व उसके 100 मीटर परिधि क्षेत्र में मोबाइल का उपयाेग पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। मतदान के लिए मतदाता फोटो पहचान के अलावा आधार कार्ड, पासपोर्ट, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, आयकर पहचान पत्र, मनरेगा जॉब कार्ड, फोटो युक्त पेंशन दस्तावेज, फोटो युक्त विकलांगता प्रमाण पत्र व बैंक व डाक की फोटो युक्त पासबुक सहित 12 दस्तावेजों को अधिकृत किया गया है।

3 पंचायत समितियों में आज होंगे चुनाव
झुंझुनूं पंचायत समिति में 21, मंडावा में 15 व अलसीसर में 19 पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के लिए वाेट डाले जाएंगे।

3,07,709 मतदाता करेंगे मताधिकार का प्रयोग
प्रथम चरण में तीन लाख 7 हजार 709 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का उपयाेग करेंगे। झुंझुनूं पंचायत समिति में एक लाख 9 हजार 912 मतदाता, अलसीसर में एक लाख 10 हजार 363 व मंडावा पंचायत समिति में 87 हजार 434 मतदाता वाेट डालेंगे।

423 बूथों पर होगा मतदान
प्रथम चरण में तीन पंचायत समितियाें के 423 बूथाें पर मतदान हाेगा। अलसीसर में 148 बूथ, झुंझुनूं में 155 बूथ तथा मंडावा पंचायत समिति में 120 बूथ बनाए गए हैं।

