पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव:तीन पंचायत समितियाें के लिए चुनाव कल, आज रवाना होंगी पोलिंग पार्टी

  • पहले चरण में झुंझुनूं, अलसीसर और मंडावा की 55 सीटों के लिए चुनाव

जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के प्रथम चरण के लिए साेमवार काे मतदान हाेगा। पहले चरण में झुंझुनूं, अलसीसर व मंडावा पंचायत समिति के 55 सदस्याें व जिला परिषद सदस्याें के लिए वाेट डाले जाएंगे। मतदान सुबह साढ़े सात से शाम पांच बजे तक हाेगा। यहां शुक्रवार शाम प्रचार खत्म हाे गया है।

रविवार काे मतदान दल झुंझुनूं में सेठ माेतीलाल काॅलेज से रवाना हाेंगे। झुंझुनूं पंचायत समिति में 21, मंडावा में 15 व अलसीसर में 19 पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के लिए वाेट डाले जाएंगे। दरअसल जिले में चार चरणाें में जिला परिषद के 35 सदस्याें व 11 पंचायत समितियाें के 229 सदस्याें के लिए वाेट डाले जाएंगे।
423 बूथाें पर हाेगा मतदान
प्रथम चरण में तीन पंचायत समितियाें के 423 बूथाें पर मतदान हाेगा। मतदान के लिए अलसीसर में 19 सदस्याें के लिए 148 बूथ बनाए गए है। झुंझुनूं में 21 सदस्याें के लिए 155 बूथ तथा मंडावा पंचायत समिति में 15 सदस्याें के लिए 120 बूथ बनाए गए हैं।
प्रधान के लिए इन वार्डाें पर सबकी नजरें

झुंझुनूं : झुंझुनूं पंचायत समिति में कांग्रेसी नेता महेश चाहर की पत्नी पुष्पा चाहर वार्ड 18 से चुनाव लड़ रही है। कांग्रेस में प्रधान की प्रबल दावेदार चाहर के वार्ड पर सबकी नजर टिकी हुई है। इसी तरह भाजपा से वार्ड तीन से भाजपा से चुनाव लड़ रही प्रधान की दावेदार रेणु महला के वार्ड पर सबकी निगाहें टिकी हुई है।

प्रधान की दाैड़ में शामिल कांग्रेस की टिकट पर वार्ड 11 से चुनाव लड़ रही कृषि उपज मंडी केे पूर्व चेयरमैन मनीराम बुडानिया की पत्नी विद्या बुडानिया के चुनाव पर सबकी नजरे टिकी हुई है। मंडावा में एससी का प्रधान हाेने से इस बार एससी के प्रत्याशियाें पर नजरें टिकी हुई हैं।
अलसीसर : अलसीसर में प्रधान पद ओबीसी के लिए आरक्षित है, यहां निवर्तमान प्रधान गिरधारी लाल खीचड़ इस बार अपना क्षेत्र बदलकर वार्ड 15 से चुनाव लड़ रहोे है। वार्ड 16 से इस बार गिरधारीलाल खीचड़ ने अपनी पत्नी पूनम खीचड़ काे मैदान में उतारा है। कांग्रेस की ओर से सावित्री श्याेराण प्रधान की दावेदार है।

श्याेराणाें की ढाणी निवासी आईपीएस की मां सावित्रि श्याेराण वार्ड 14 से चुनाव मैदान में है। अलसीसर में जिला परिषद सदस्य रहे घासीराम पूनिया वार्ड आठ से तथा उनकी पूर्व प्रधान बरजी देवी वार्ड 6 से चुनाव लड़ रही हैं।

मंडावा : यहां कई सामान्य वार्डाें में भी एससी के प्रत्याशी चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। वार्ड एक (सामान्य महिला) में भाजपा ने एससी की महिला काे मैदान में उतारा है। वार्ड छह (सामान्य महिला) में भाजपा और कांग्रेस ने एससी की महिला उम्मीदवाराें काे मैदान में उतारा है।

कांग्रेस से वार्ड सात से निर्विराेध चुनी गई शारदा देवठिया निर्विराेध चुनी गई है। इसके अलाव वार्ड 13 से चुनाव लड़ रही मीनाक्षी भी प्रधान की दाैड़ में है। वार्ड नाै से भाजपा की गीता देवी प्रधान पद की दाैड़ में हाेने से उनके चुनाव पर सबकी निगाहें टिकी हुई हैं।

