शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:पचेरी में नकली मिल्क केक बनाने की फैक्ट्री पकड़ी, हरियाणा होता था सप्लाई

पचेरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला स्पेशल टीम ने सूरजगढ़ व पचेरी में की कार्रवाई

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत मंगलवार को जिला स्पेशल टीम ने बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए अलवर के प्रसिद्ध मिल्क केक के नाम से नकली मिल्क केक बनाने की एक फैक्ट्री पकड़ी। जिला स्पेशल टीम के प्रभारी सीआई संजय शर्मा व वीरेंद्रसिंह ने बताया कि मुखबिर के जरिए इतला मिली थी कि पचेरी कलां में पथाना रोड पर पुरानी चौकी के सामने एक मकान में नकली मिल्क केक और पनीर बनाने का धंधा चल रहा है।

टीम ने मंगलवार शाम को दबिश दी तो वहां पर तीन नाबालिग काम करते हुए मिले और बड़ी मात्रा में नकली मिल्क मिला। खाली कार्टुन मिले। जिन पर मेड इन अलवर लिखा हुआ है। पुलिस ने तीनों नाबालिगों को निरुद्ध कर फैक्ट्री मालिक की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। करीब छह महीने से यह फैक्ट्री संचालित की जा रही थी। फैक्ट्री में बना नकली मिल्क केक ना केवल झुंझुनूं जिले में, बल्कि हरियाणा के नारनौल तथा हिसार तक सप्लाई होता था।
टीम में ये रहे शामिल : टीम में सीआई संजय शर्मा, एएसआई वीरेंद्रसिंह, एएसआई कल्याणसिंह, कांस्टेबल शशिकांत शर्मा, प्रदीप डागर, अजयकुमार, विक्रमसिंह, सुरेंद्रकुमार, सुनिल व विकास शामिल थे।
सूजी, दूध पाउडर और सोयाबिन तेल से बनाते थे मिल्क केक : मौके पर पुलिस को सूजी, दूध पाउडर, सोयाबिन तेल तथा असेंस मिला हैं। शुरूआती जानकारी में सामने आया है कि इन चारों चीजों को मिलाकर ही नकली मिल्क केक तैयार किया जाता था। जिसे बाद में मेड इन अलवर मिल्क केक लिखे कार्टुन में भरकर हरियाणा तक सप्लाई किया जाता था। वहीं एक केमिकल का ड्रम भी जब्त किया गया है।

