नई शुरुआत:परिवार ही प्रमुख; 29 साल तक ओला परिवार रहा काबिज, अब सांसद की बहू हर्षिनी ने संभाला पद

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
पदभार संभालने के वक्त लाेग अति उत्साह में काेराेना गाइड लाइन की पालना करना भूल गए। साेशल डिस्टेंस की पालना नहीं की गई। जिला प्रमुख कक्ष में भीड़ जमा हाे गई। लाेगाें ने मास्क तक नहीं लगाए।
  • जिला प्रमुख की कुर्सी पर पहली बार भाजपाई चेहरा, आजादी के बाद से इस पद पर रहा है कांग्रेस का कब्जा

नवनिर्वाचित जिला प्रमुख हर्षिनी कुलहरि ने मंगलवार दाेपहर काे पदभार संभाल लिया। इसके साथ ही जिला परिषद में पहली बार भाजपा का प्रवेश भी हुआ, क्याेंकि आजादी के बाद से लेकर अब तक यहां कांग्रेस से ही जिला प्रमुख रहे। इसमें भी 29 साल तक तो कांग्रेसी नेता स्व. शीशराम ओला के परिवार का कब्जा रहा। हालाकि भाजपा की शुरुआत भी परिवारवाद से ही हो रही है, क्योंकि नव निर्वाचित जिला प्रमुख हर्षिनी कुलहरि भाजपा सांसद नरेंद्र कुमार खीचड़ की पुत्रवधू हैं।

इस अवसर पर जिला प्रमुख हर्षिनी कुलहरि ने कहा कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में सड़क, शिक्षा व चिकित्सा पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जाएगा। केंद्र व राज्य सरकार की याेजनाओं का बेहतर क्रियांवयन कराकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्र का विकास कराया जाएगा। सांसद नरेंद्र कुमार खीचड़ ने कहा कि जिले का विकास कराना हमारी प्राथमिकता रहेगी। जनता ने सेवा का माैका दिया है उसे पूरा करेंगे।

इस अवसर पर सूरजगढ़ विधायक सुभाष पूनिया, उपजिला प्रमुख सत्यवीर गुर्जर, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष पवन मावंडिया, पूर्व जिला प्रमुख सुमन रायला, पूर्व विधायक शुभकरण चाैधरी, पूर्व प्रधान नीता यादव, गिरधारीलाल खीचड़, जिला परिषद सीईओ जयप्रकाश नारायण, भाजपा जिला उपाध्यक्ष रामनिरंजन पुराेहित, सुनील लांबा, राकेश शर्मा बगड़, मंडल अध्यक्ष बहादुरमल स्वामी, जिला परिषद सदस्य पंकज धनखड़, अंजू कस्वा, पिलानी प्रधान बिरमा रायला, जिला प्रमुख अतुल खीचड़ समेत अनेक जनप्रतिनिधि मौजूद थे। मंत्राेच्चारण के बीच जिला प्रमुख ने पद संभाला।
हर्षिनी कुलहरि तीसरी महिला जिला प्रमुख

हर्षिनी कुलहरि ने 11 वें जिला प्रमुख के रूप में कार्यभार संभाला है। अब तक रहे जिला प्रमुखों में वे तीसरी महिला हैं। उनसे पहले डॉ. राजबाला ओला और सुमन रायला इस पद पर रह चुकी हैं।

ओला ने बहू को नौकरी से इस्तीफा दिलवाकर बनाया था प्रमुख

दरअसल जिले में दिग्गज कांग्रेसी नेता शीशराम ओला के समय में उनके सांसद रहते उनके बेटे बृजेंद्र ओला व महिला सीट आने पर उन्हाेंने अपनी पुत्रवधु राजबाला ओला काे सरकारी नाैकरी से इस्तीफा दिलाकर जिला प्रमुख बनाया था। स्वयं शीशराम ओला भी जिला प्रमुख रह चुके हैं। यानी ओला परिवार ने अपने परिवार व अपने लाेगाें काे जिला प्रमुख बनाया। इस बार भाजपा का बहुमत आने पर सांसद नरेंद्र कुमार खीचड़ ने अपनी पुत्रवधु हर्षिनी कुलहरि काे जिला प्रमुख बनाया।

बासोतिया के बाद दूसरे प्रमुख बने थे शीशराम ओला, 16 साल तक रहे

  • श्रीराम बासाेतिया 1959 से 1961 तक
  • शीशराम ओला 1961 से 1977 तक
  • हरदेव सिंह भारु 1982 से 1988 तक
  • बृजेंद्र ओला 1988 से 1991 तक
  • प्रहलाद सिंह यादव 1995 से 1999 तक
  • मदन सिंह गिल 1999 से 2000 तक
  • बृजेंद्र ओला 2000 से 2005 तक
  • डाॅ. राजबाला ओला 2005 से 2010 तक
  • हनुमानप्रसाद 2010 से 2015 तक
  • सुमन रायला 2015 से 2020 तक
  • अब हर्षिनी कुलहरि 2020 से

हमेशा एक ही परिवार व पार्टी के इर्द-गीर्द रहा प्रमुख का पद
झुंझुनूं में जिला प्रमुख का पद हमेशा से एक ही पार्टी व परिवार के इर्द गिर्द रहा है। कांग्रेस के कद्दावर नेता रहे स्व. शीशराम ओला का परिवार अलग 29 साल तक इस पद पर रहा। शीशराम 16 साल तक पद पर रहे। दाे बार उनके बेटे बृजेंद्र ओला रहे। 2005 में ओला की पुत्रवधु डाॅ. राजबाला ओला काे प्रमुख बनाया। इसके बाद भी ये सीट ओला के नजदीकी लोगों के पास ही रही।

