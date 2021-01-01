पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:चिकित्सा केंद्रों पर आज से पूरे महीने तक लगेंगे परिवार कल्याण शिविर

झुंझुनूं6 घंटे पहले
चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से फरवरी में जिले के चिकित्सा केंद्रों पर परिवार कल्याण शिविर लगेंगे। इनमें नसबंदी सहित परिवार नियोजन की सेवाएं उपलब्ध करवाई जाएगी। डिप्टी सीएमएचओ डॉ. नरोत्तम जांगिड़ ने बताया कि ये शिविर बुधवार से 28 फरवरी तक लगाए जाएंगे। कार्यक्रम के अनुसार 3 फरवरी को सीएचसी मंड्रेला व बड़ाऊ, 4 को बबाई व बगड़, 5 को सीएचसी सिंघाना, 6 को खेतड़ी और पिलानी, 7 को सीएचसी मुकुंदगढ़, 8 को उदयपुरवाटी और मंडावा, 10 को सीएचसी बुहाना, 11 को सीएचसी पौंख, 12 को एसडीएच नवलगढ़, 13 को सीएचसी बड़ाऊ और बड़ागांव में शिविर लगेंगे। इसी प्रकार 14 फरवरी को सीएचसी सूरजगढ़, 15 को सीएचसी गुढागौड़जी, 16 को सीएचसी खेतड़ी व मलसीसर, 17 को सीएचसी बबाई, 18 को सीएचसी सिंघाना, 19 को सीएचसी बगड़, 20 को सीएचसी उदयपुरवाटी, 21 को सीएचसी चिराना, 22 को सीएचसी खेतड़ी, 23 को सीएचसी पिलानी, 25 को सीएचसी सूरजगढ़, 26 को सीएचसी बुहाना, 27 को एसडीएच नवलगढ़ व 28 फरवरी को सीएचसी बड़ागांव में शिविर लगेगा। डॉ जांगिड़ ने बताया कि प्रत्येक बुधवार और शनिवार को नसबंदी सेवाएं उपलब्ध रहेगी।

