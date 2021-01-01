पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन:कृषि कानूनाें के विराेध में कलेक्ट्रेट पर किसानों का धरना जारी, 6 काे तीन घंटे करेंगे चक्काजाम

झुंझुनूं3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्ट्रेट पर संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा की बैठक में लिया चक्काजाम करने का निर्णय

कृषि कानूनाें के विराेध में राष्ट्रीय आह्वान पर 6 फरवरी काे जिले में किसान चक्काजाम करेंगे। यहां कलेक्ट्रेट पर चल रहे संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा का धरना मंगलवार काे 53वें दिन त्रिलोक सिंह डूडी की अध्यक्षता में जारी रहा। धरना स्थल पर हुई बैठक में सर्वसम्मति से निर्णय किया गया कि संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा 6 फरवरी को भारत बंद के आह्वान पर दाेपहर 12 बजे से शाम 3 बजे तक चक्का जाम का समर्थन करेगा।

इधर धरना स्थल पर पहुंचे प्राइवेट बस यूनियन अध्यक्ष भोपाल सिंह, काेषाध्यक्ष अशोक मीणा, जीप यूनियन के रवि कुमार व तेजाराम सैनी, ट्रक यूनियन के अध्यक्ष रघुवीर सिंह, ऑटाे यूनियन के कैलाश ने भी समर्थन किया है। धरने को एडवाेकेट बजरंग लाल, छैलूराम खेदड़, विक्रम दूलड, घासीराम, कैप्टन शुभकरण महला, कैप्टन मोहनलाल, रामचंद्र कुल्हरि, बजरंगलाल, बाबूलाल थालौर, डाॅ. अनिल खीचड़, सहदेव कस्वा, सुरेश बहादुरवास, रणजीत सिंह, शीशराम सिहाग, फूलचंद बुडानिया, दयानंद जानू, सरदार सिंह परसरामपुरा, किशनलाल नायक, रामकुमार, रामेश्वर, धर्मपाल, जयसिंह, महिपाल ने संबाेधित किया।

धरने पर माणिकचंद, अमीलाल, लेखराम कालेर, दयानंद पूनिया, बलवीर सिंह, सुभाष सेसवास, बंटी कुल्हरि, बचनसिंह मीणा, सुखदेव सिंह, महेंद्र कुमार, भागीरथ झाझड़िया, विश्वंभर दयाल पूनिया, महिपाल कालीरावणा, उमेश चौधरी, उपस्थित थे।

मुफ्त बिजली देने और वीसीआर बंद करने की मांग को लेकर पावर हाउस पर प्रदर्शन कल

विभिन्न किसान संगठनों द्वारा चार फरवरी को खेतड़ी रोड पर डिस्कॉम पावर हाउस पर घेराव-प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। किसानों को सिंचाई के लिए फ्री बिजली, सभी घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं को तीन सौ यूनिट बिजली मुफ्त देने, वीसीआर बंद करने, बिलों में यूनिट चार्ज के अलावा अन्य चार्ज वसूली बंद व निगम के निजीकरण पर रोक लगाने जैसी मांगो को लेकर ये प्रदर्शन होगा।

इससे पहले गुरुवार सुबह 11 बजे झुंझुनूं रोड चुंगी नाका चौराहे से नया बस स्टैंड, पंचायत समिति मार्केट और कबूतरखाना होते हुए रैली निकाली जाएगी। घेराव प्रदर्शन के लिए आंदोलन संयोजक सुशील डांगी श्योपुरा, विकास बुडानिया, मनोज बड़जाति, विकास पूनिया तोलासेही, जयपाल पूनिया, प्रताप अरडावता, कर्मवीर पूनिया लांबा गोठड़ा, विजेंद्र, उम्मेद ने नूनिया गोठड़ा, ओजटू, घासी का बास, लांबा गोठड़ा, अरड़ावता सहित अन्य गांवों में किसानों से संपर्क किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser