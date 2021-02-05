पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:किसानों की ट्रैक्टर रैली, सड़क किनारे अनुशासन से चलते रहे; कहा- हमारी मांगें माने सरकार

झुंझुनूं
झुंझुनूं में किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में हवाई पट्‌टी से कलेक्ट्रेट तक निकाली गई ट्रैक्टर रैली। - Dainik Bhaskar
झुंझुनूं में किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में हवाई पट्‌टी से कलेक्ट्रेट तक निकाली गई ट्रैक्टर रैली।

दिल्ली के विभिन्न बॉर्डर्स पर चल रहे किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन करते हुए जिले के किसानों ने भी जिला मुख्यालय पर शुक्रवार को प्रदर्शन किया। वे बड़ी संख्या में शहर में ट्रैक्टर्स के साथ इकट्‌ठा हुए और रैली के रूप में निकले।

दिल्ली में निकाली ट्रैक्टर रैली के हिंसात्मक होने के बाद जिस तरह देशभर में आंदोलनकारियों के प्रति लोगों में गुस्सा छाया था, उसे देखते हुए झुंझुनूं के किसानों ने खुद को ऐसे प्रदर्शन से अलग रखा। उन्होंने हवाई पट्‌टी से अपनी ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाली और वे सड़क के किनारे एक के पीछे एक चलते हुए कलेक्ट्रेट तक पहुंचे। वे पूर्णत: अनुशासन में दिखे। कहीं कोई तनाव न तो पुलिस को था और न ही किसानों की ओर से किसी प्रकार से आक्रामक रुख अपनाया गया। रैली पूर्णत: शांतिपूर्ण थी और मैसेज दिया गया था कि किसानों के हित में सरकार कृषि कानूनों को वापस ले ले। यह रैली हवाई पट्‌टी से पंचदेव मंदिर होकर कलेक्ट्रेट तक पहुंची।

