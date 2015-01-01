पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना:जिले में 15 दिसंबर तक फसल बीमा करा सकेंगे किसान

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना रबी 2020-21 के लिए जिले मे एग्रीकल्चर इंश्योरेंस कंपनी ऑफ इंडिया को अधिकृत किया गया है। सभी ऋणी कृषक एवं गैर ऋणी कृषक अधिसूचित फसल का बीमा 15 दिसंबर तक करवा सकते हैं।

ऋणी कृषकों का फसल बीमा योजना में बीमा करवाना पूरी तरह स्वैच्छिक है किन्तु ऋणी कृषकों को योजना से अलग रखने के लिए नामांकन की अन्तिम तिथि 8 दिसंबर तक संबंधित वित्तीय संस्था में इस बाबत घोषणा पत्र प्रस्तुत करना होगा।

घोषणा पत्र का प्रारूप संबंधित बैंक शाखा में उपलब्ध है। ऐसा न करने पर उनको योजना में सम्मिलित माना जाएगा। तहसील बुहाना और चिड़ावा में पटवार स्तर पर चना, सरसों व गेहूं, तहसील स्तर पर जौ, मैथी। तहसील झुंझुनूं में पटवार स्तर पर चना, सरसों व गेहूं. तहसील स्तर पर जौ, तहसील खेतड़ी में पटवार स्तर पर चना, सरसों व गेहूं, तहसील स्तर पर जौ, मलसीसर में पटवार स्तर पर सरसों व तहसील स्तर पर चना व गेहूं।

नवलगढ़ में पटवार स्तर पर चना, गेहूं व तहसील स्तर पर जौ, मैथी व सरसों, सूरजगढ़ में पटवार स्तर पर चना, सरसों व गेहूं, तहसील स्तर पर जौ, मैथी, उदयपुरवाटी में पटवार स्तर पर चना, सरसों व गेहूं व तहसील स्तर पर जौ, मैथी को अधिसूचित किया गया है।

उप निदेशक कृषि (विस्तार) डॉ. राजेन्द्र सिंह लांबा ने बताया कि अधिसूचित फसलों की कृषक द्वारा देय प्रीमियम राशि जौ 745.21 रुपए, गेहूं 1166.58 रुपए, चना 965.025, सरसों 1029.7 रुपए, मैथी 2829.2 रुपए प्रति हैक्टेयर है।

सभी ऋणी कृषक अपनी बोई गई फसलों का घोषणा पत्र देकर फसल बीमा करवाएं एवं गैर ऋणी कृषक अपने नजदीकी केन्द्रीय सहकारी बैंक, क्षेत्रीय बैंक, वाणिज्यिक बैंक की शाखाओं में एवं सीएससी के माध्यम से फसल का बीमा अवश्य करवाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें