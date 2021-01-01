पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:कुंभाराम नहर के लिए किसान आज धरना देंगे

सूरजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
कुंभाराम नहर के लिए क्षेत्र के किसान बुधवार को एसडीएम कार्यालय के सामने धरना देंगे। प्रधान बलवान सिंह, भाजपा युवा मोर्चा जिलाध्यक्ष सतीश गजराज, पूर्व जिप सदस्य रामवतार धौलिया, पंचायत समिति सदस्य सोमवीर लांबा, पूर्व सरपंच अशोक काजला, सत्यवीर डैला, वीरसिंह खरड़िया, चिरंजीलाल शर्मा, हनुमान यादव, सुरेंद्र भाटिया आदि के संयोजन में काजड़ा चूंगी नाका पर किसान नेताओं की बैठक हुई।

जिसमें पूर्व सरकार द्वारा सूरजगढ़, बुहाना व सिंघाना क्षेत्र में कुम्भाराम नहर की स्वीकृति दिए जाने पर चर्चा करते हुए राज्य सरकार से इसे बजट में शामिल कर कार्य शुरू करवाने की मांग को लेकर बुधवार सुबह दस बजे धरना देकर एसडीएम के मार्फत मुख्यमंत्री को ज्ञापन भेजने का निर्णय लिया गया। बैठक में उपप्रधान मुकेशसिंह, अमित बिजारणिया, रोशनलाल भारती, सुमेर सिंह, शिवराज सिंह, महेंद्र सिंह, गंगासिंह, रविंद्र सिंह, राजकरण कालीरावणा, चंद्रभान मौजूद थे।

