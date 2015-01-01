पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्दी की दस्तक:सवेरे 11 बजे तक छाया रहा कोहरा, दिन में केवल 3 घंटे के लिए दिखा सूरज, प्रदेश में चौथा सबसे ठंडा शहर रहा पिलानी

झुंझुनूं31 मिनट पहले
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार चार साल में 9 नवंबर की रात में तीन डिग्री की गिरावट हुई है

रात में सर्दी ने असर दिखाना शुरू कर दिया है। वातावरण में नमी व हवा के कारण सोमवार को चौथे दिन भी न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट जारी रही। धूप में तेजी नहीं होने व बादलवाही से अधिकतम तापमान में भी गिरावट हुई। रविवार रात दस बजे के बाद हवा में सर्दी का अहसास होने लगा। जिससे मामूली गिरावट के साथ रात का पारा 11.3 डिग्री पर रहा। इससे पहले शुक्रवार रात को 11.8 डिग्री, शनिवार रात का तापमान 11.7 डिग्री व रविवार रात का तापमान 11.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।

वातावरण में नमी रहने से मंगलवार को दिन की शुरुआत ठंडी हवा व कोहरे से हुई। शहर के बाहरी क्षेत्र में कोहरा घना रहा जिससे हवा में ठंडक रही। इसका असर सुबह 11 बजे तक रहा। हालांकि आसमान में सूरज निकल आया, लेकिन महज ढाई तीन घंटे बाद ही वापस ओझल हो गया।

जिससे अधिकतम तापमान में भी 5.1 डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ 27.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। शाम को सूर्यास्त के बाद हवा में वापस सर्दी का अहसास होने लगा। पिलानी स्थित मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र के अनुसार मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 27.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस तथा न्यूनतम तापमान 11.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस हो गया।

पिलानी चौथा सबसे ठंडा
उतरी हवा व वातावरण में नमी से झुंझुनूं सहित अन्य जिलों में भी कोहरे का असर रहा। जिससे प्रदेश के पांच शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री से कम रहा।मौसम में आगे क्या
उत्तर की ओर से चल रही हवा व वातावरण में नमी कायम रहने से आने वाले दिनों में भी कोहरा बना रहेगा।

मौसम विभाग की माने तो हवा तेज होने से कोहरा भी घना होगा। धूप में तेजी कम होने से एक सप्ताह बाद रात के तापमान के साथ दिन के तापमान में भी बड़ी गिरावट होने की संभावना जताई जा रही है।

चार साल में 9 नवंबर की रात को तीन डिग्री घटा तापमान
इस बार सर्दी ने करीब एक पखवाड़े पहले ही अपना असर दिखाना शुरू कर दिया है। पिछले चार साल की तुलना करे तो 9 नंवबर की रात के तापमान में 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट हुई है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार चार साल में 9 नवंबर की रात में तीन डिग्री की गिरावट हुई है। सोमवार रात का तापमान 11.3 डिग्री रहा। जबकि वर्ष 2017 में 9 नवंबर को रात का तापमान 14.3 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था।

