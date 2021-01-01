पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:फुटबॉल की विजेता टीम का किया सम्मान

खेतड़ी नगर6 घंटे पहले
  • बेरी में हुई शहीद सूबेदार ओमप्रकाश सत्यवीर सिंह फुटबॉल स्पर्धा में जीत कर लौटी टीम

राजगढ़ के रामपुरा बेरी में आयोजित शहीद सूबेदार ओमप्रकाश व सत्यवीर सिंह फुटबॉल प्रतियोगिता जीत कर लौटी ताम्र नगरी फुटबॉल क्लब टीम के खिलाड़ियों का नेहरू मैदान में सम्मान किया गया। समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि समाज सेवी हरीराम गुर्जर थे। उन्होंने सभी खिलाड़ियों का माला पहना कर स्वागत किया। विशिष्ट अतिथि के रूप में चुन्नीलाल चनेजा, फुटबॉल कोच आशिष कुमार मीणा मौजूद थे।

इस मौके पर कोच आशिष कुमार ने बताया कि राजगढ़ के रामपुरा बेरी में आयोजित शहीद सूबेदार ओमप्रकाश व सत्यवीर सिंह ओपन फुटबॉल प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन हुआ था। जिसमें केसीसी टाउनशिप की ताम्र नगरी फुटबॉल क्लब ने हिसार को परास्त कर प्रतियोगिता अपने नाम की। इस मौके पर पंकज जांगिड़, इशाक खान, दिपेंद्र, सोनू, मुकेश शर्मा समेत बड़ी संख्या में लोग मौजूद थे।
छावसरी में वॉलीबॉल प्रतियोगिता 5 को
छावसरी स्थित एसआरबी स्कूल में पांच फरवरी को तीन दिवसीय शहीद छत्रपाल सिंह वॉलीबॉल प्रतियोगिता शुरू होगी। आयोजकों ने बताया कि प्रतियोगिता का उद्घाटन मुख्य अतिथि भाजपा के जिलाध्यक्ष पवन मावंडिया करेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रतियोगिता के विजेता टीम को 21 हजार व उप विजेता टीम को 11 हजार रुपए व ट्राॅफी दी जाएगी। इस दौरान झुंझुनूं नगर मंडल के अध्यक्ष कमलकांत शर्मा व बालाजी भाजपा ग्रामीण मंडल अध्यक्ष भूपेंद्र सिंह बड़ागांव आदि मौजूद रहेंगे।

खांदवा में बाबा धोलिया खेल स्पर्धा आज से
नवयुवक मंडल व ग्रामीणों के आर्थिक सहयोग से बुधवार को खांदवा गांव के खेल मैदान में बाबा धोलिया खेल प्रतियोगिता शुरू होगी। कृष्ण कुमार यादव ने बताया कि प्रतियोगिता में क्रिकेट, कब्बडी व वॉलीबॉल के विजेता टीम को 21 हजार व उप विजेता टीम को 11 हजार रुपए का पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित किया। जबकि मैराथन की 1600 मीटर लड़का दौड़, 800 मीटर लड़की दौड़ के विजेता धावक को 1100 व उप विजेता धावक को 551 रुपए देकर सम्मानित किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता के सभी मैच 10 ओवर के तथा सेमीफाइनल व फाइनल मुकाबले 15 ओवर के होंगे।

