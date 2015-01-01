पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Sikar
  • Jhunjhunu
  • For The First Time In The Season, The Mercury Fell Below 5 Degrees, The Daytime Temperature Was Also Less Than 10 Degrees Above Normal (24 Degrees), The Cold Wave Cleared Chhujani.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोल्ड डे:सीजन में पहली बार 5 डिग्री से नीचे रात का पारा, दिन का तापमान भी सामान्य (24 डिग्री ) से 10 डिग्री से कम हुआ, शीतलहरों ने छुड़ाई धूजणी

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 14 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया दिन का तापमान

मौसम में लगातार हो रहे बदलाव के चलते मंगलवार को दिसंबर में पहली बार पारा पांच डिग्री से नीचे आ गया। अधिकतम तापमान भी एक साथ चार डिग्री कम होकर 14 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। रात का तापमान 4.3 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया जो इस सर्दी में अब तक का सबसे कम तापमान रहा। चौबीस घंटों में इसमें करीब दो डिग्री की गिरावट आई। मंगलवार को सुबह की शुरुआत कोहरे से हुई जो सुबह साढ़े दस बजे तक छाया रहा। इसके बाद सूरज के दर्शन हुए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें