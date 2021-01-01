पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गठन:कच्ची शराब के विरूद्ध कार्रवाई के लिए उपखंड और गांव स्तर पर टीमों का गठन

झुंझुनूं6 घंटे पहले
जहरीली शराब से हाे रही माैताें के बाद हरकत में आई सरकार ने हथकड़ शराब, अन्य राज्यों से आने वाली शराब की तस्करी को रोकने तथा उसके विरूद्ध प्रभावी कार्रवाई के लिए जिले में उपखंड व ग्राम स्तर पर टीमों का गठन किया गया है। कलेक्टर उमर दीन खान ने बताया कि उपखण्ड स्तर पर एसडीएम अध्यक्ष, वृत्ताधिकारी पुलिस, आबकारी निरीक्षक, प्रहराधिकारी आबकारी, तहसीलदार, थानाधिकारी पुलिस थाना सदस्य होंगे। वहीं ग्राम स्तर पर संबंधित पटवारी एवं संबंधित ग्राम विकास अधिकारी टीम में शामिल रहेंगे।

ये अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में अवैध शराब, अवेध शराब की भट्टियां, स्प्रिट से निर्मित शराब निर्माण एवं अवैध शराब परिवहन की सूचना संबंधित एसडीएम को गोपनीय रूप से उपलब्ध करवायेंगे। संबंधित उपखण्ड अधिकारी इस सूचना को जिला कलेक्टर को उपलब्ध करवायेंगे। इस कार्य में लापरवाही बरते जाने पर संबंधित टीम के विरूद्ध अनुशासनात्मक एवं कानूनी कार्यवाही की जाएगी।

