झुंझुनूं में गार्गी सम्मान समारोह:7491 बेटियाें का किया गया सम्मान, प्राेत्साहन पुरस्कार और प्रमाण पत्र दिए गए

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
झुंझुनू में गार्गी पुरस्कार से सम्मानित छात्राएं। - Dainik Bhaskar
झुंझुनू में गार्गी पुरस्कार से सम्मानित छात्राएं।

गार्गी पुरस्कार व बालिका प्राेत्साहन पुरस्कार वितरण समाराेह मंगलवार काे आयाेजित किया गया। इस बार जिलास्तर के साथ ब्लाॅकस्तर पर भी पुरस्कार वितरण समाराेह आयोजित किए गए। इनमें जिले की 7491 बेटियाें काे पुरस्कार दिया गया। इनमें 3293 बेटियाें काे गार्गी प्राेत्साहन पुरस्कार और 4198 छात्राओं काे बालिका प्राेत्साहन प्रमाण पत्र से सम्मानित किया गया।

जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी माध्यमिक अमरसिंह पचार ने बताया कि अलसीसर ब्लाॅक का कार्यक्रम राउमावि निराधनू, बुहाना का साेनी देवी इंटरनेशनल स्कूल पचेरी बड़ी, चिड़ावा ब्लाॅक का वीर सावरकर शिक्षण संस्थान चिड़ावा, झुंझुनूं ब्लाॅक का न्यू राजस्थान पब्लिक स्कूल गणपति नगर झुंझुनूं, खेतड़ी का राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय खेतड़ी नगर, नवलगढ़ का सुबाेध पब्लिक स्कूल नवलगढ़, सूरजगढ़ का राकेश एकेडमी स्पाेटर्स काम्पलेक्स पिलानी तथा उदयपुरवाटी का राउमावि गुढ़ागौड़जी में आयोजित किया गया।

10वीं और 12वीं में 75 फीसदी से ज्यादा अंक लाने वाली छात्राएं हुई सम्मानित

माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड राजस्थान अजमेर द्वारा आयोजित सैकंडरी एवं प्रवेशिका परीक्षा 2020 में 75% या उससे अधिक अंक प्राप्त करने वाली छात्राओं को गार्गी पुरस्कार दिया गया।। जो कि वर्तमान सत्र 2020-21 में कक्षा-11 में राज्य के किसी भी राजकीय व गैर राजकीय विद्यालय में नियमित पढ़ रही हैं।

बालिका प्रोत्साहन पुरस्कार के अन्तर्गत कक्षा- 12 में 75% से अधिक अंक प्राप्त करने वाली छात्राओं को यह पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित किया गया।

(फोटो- उत्तम जोशी)

