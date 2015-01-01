पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:ज्ञान पंचमी पर जैन दादाबाड़ी में हुई ज्ञान पूजा

झुंझुनूं5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जैन संतों के सानिध्य में श्रावकों ने मति ज्ञान, घृति ज्ञान, अवधि ज्ञान, मन प्रज्ञ ज्ञान व कैवल्य ज्ञान की आराधना की

कार्तिक शुक्ल पंचमी के अवसर पर गुरुवार को वार्ड 45 श्रीमालों का मोहल्ला स्थित जैन दादाबाड़ी में ज्ञान पूजा का आयोजन हुआ। जैन संत न्याय व्याकरण साहित्य के विशारद आचार्य विजय दर्शनरत्न सुरिश्वर महाराज के सानिध्य में पूजा हुई। उन्होंने कहा कि जो इंद्रियों से ज्ञान मिलता है उसे मति ज्ञान कहते है। इसी प्रकार शास्त्र व व्याख्यान से मिलने वाला घृति ज्ञान होता है।

उन्होंने बताया कि जमीन में रही हुई अंदर की वस्तुओं को बिना खोल देख सकते है उसे अवधि ज्ञान तथा मन की बातों को जान सके उसे मन प्रज्ञ ज्ञान कहते है। जबकि पूरे विश्व के भूत, भविष्य और वर्तमान के प्रयायों को जान सके उसे कैवल्य ज्ञान कहा गया है। जो राडार के समान होता है।

वृर्धदत्त व गुण मंजरी ने इसकी आराधना कर सुख पाया था। इसके बार श्रावकों ने ऊं ह्री नमों नाणरुस का जाप किया। उन्होंने बताया कि इसके जाप से ज्ञान बढ़ता है। इस दौरान दानमल जैन, अनिल जैन, रोहित जैन, यश, युग, मधु जैन, सुमन, अनिता, सोनू, काव्या आदि जैन समाज के लोग मौजूद थे।

पंच कल्याणक पूजा आज : आचार्य विजय दर्शनरत्न सुरिश्वर महाराज के गुरु विजय कमलरत्न सुरिश्वर को निमित तीन दिवसीय पूजा शुक्रवार को जैन श्वेतांबर खरतरगच्छ मंदिर में शुरू होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि शुक्रवार को सुबह नौ बजे पंचकल्याणक पूजा होगी। इसके बाद शनिवार को सुबह नौ बजे अंतरायकर्म निवारण पूजा तथा रविवार को सुबह नौ बजे सतरह भेदी पूजा का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि विजय कमलरत्न सुरिश्वर महाराज का 12 नवंबर को भिवंडी में कालधर्म हो गया था। जिन्होंने 52 वर्ष पहले पिंडवाड़ा में पत्नी किरणप्रज्ञा, पुत्री, प्रवर्तिनी हर्षितप्रज्ञा व लक्षित प्रज्ञा, पुत्र आचार्य दर्शनरत्न सुरिश्वर व अजितरत्न सुरिश्वर के साथ दीक्षा ली थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें