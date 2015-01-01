पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेल कूद:हमीरवास ने जीता क्रिकेट स्पर्धा का फाइनल

सूरजगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सूरजगढ़. हमीरवास में विजेता टीम के कप्तान को ट्रॉफी देते अतिथि।
  • अगवाना खुर्द के हमीरवास में समापन, केशरीपुरा और दिलावरपुरा में होंगी प्रतियाेगिताएं

अगवाना खुर्द पंचायत के हमीरवास में हुई क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता मेजबान टीम ने जीती। नवयुवक मंडल द्वारा करवाई गई क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में 26 टीमों ने भाग लिया। फाइनल मुकाबला हमीरवास व शाहपुर की टीमों के बीच हुआ। मेजबान टीम के कप्तान नरेंद्र ने टॉस जीतकर पहले फिल्डिंग करने का निर्णय लिया।

शाहपुर की टीम ने कप्तान ध्यानचंद जांगिड़ के नेतृत्व में निर्धारित 12 ओवर में सात विकेट के नुकशान पर 62 रन बनाए। मेजबान टीम ने कप्तान नरेंद्र के नेतृत्व में खेलते हुए 11.4 ओवर में पांच विकेट खोकर मैच जीत लिया। मैन ऑफ द मैच विजेता टीम के खिलाड़ी राकेश तथा मेन ऑफ दी सीरीज स्वामी सेही टीम के खिलाड़ी कपिल को चुना गया।

समापन समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि सेवानिवृत कप्तान जयनारायण बसेरा ने विजेता टीम को ट्रॉफी व 11 हजार रूपए का नगद पुरस्कार दिया। इस मौके पर चंद्रभान, राहुल, अशोक, नरेंद्र, जयप्रकाश बसेरा, संदीप, मनीष, सूरज कुमार, विजय सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

केशरीपुरा में 24 से

बड़ागांव. केशरीपुरा में शहीद मनीराम क्रिकेट क्लब की ओर से मंगलवार को क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता शुरू होगी। आयोजकों ने बताया कि सुबह सवा 10 बजे केशरीपुरा के बणी खेल स्टेडियम में क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का उद्घाटन किया जाएगा। फाइनल विजेता को 11 हजार व उप विजेता को 71 सौ रुपए का नकद पुरस्कार तथा ट्रॉफी दी जाएगी।
दिलावरपुरा में 25 से

मंड्रेला. दिलावरपुरा गांव के युवा मंडल के तत्वावधान में क्रिकेट प्रीमियर लीग 25 नवंबर से शुरू होगी। युवा मंडल के निखिल जाखड़ ने बताया कि सभी मैच 12-12 ओवरों के होंगे। सेमीफाइनल व फाइनल मैच 14-14 ओवरों के होंगे। विजेता टीम को 11 हजार रुपए तथा उपविजेता टीम को 5100 रुपए व ट्रॉफी प्रदान की जाएगी।

