पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सख्ती:हाेम आइसाेलेट पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें पर बीट कांस्टेबल रखेंगे निगाह, 14 दिन के आइसोलेशन के दौरान बाहर नहीं जा सकेंगे

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • कोरोना के लक्षण दिखते ही संदिग्धों को अस्पताल में कराया जाएगा भर्ती

चिकित्सा विभाग ने जिले में हाेम आइसाेलेट किए जा रहे काेराेना संक्रमिताें के लिए बीट कांस्टेबलाें काे निगरानी का जिम्मा दिया है। 14 दिन के अनिवार्य आइसाेलेशन के दाैरान पाॅजिटिव मरीज बाहर दिखे ताे उनकाे तत्काल काेविड केयर सेंटर में एडमिट किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा हाेम आइसाेलेशन के दाैरान काेराेना के नाॅन सिम्टाेमैटिक और माइल्ड सिम्टाेमैटिक मरीजाें में लक्षण आने के बाद उनकाे अस्पताल में भर्ती करेगे।

इसकाे लेकर जिले के मुख्य चिकित्सा व स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डाॅ. छाेटेलाल गुर्जर ने जिले के दाेनाे पीएमओ और ब्लाॅक सीएमएचओ काे इसके लिए निर्देश जारी किए है। डाॅ. गुर्जर ने बताया कि चिकित्सा विभाग ने जिले के नाॅन सिम्टाेमैटिक और माइल्ड सिम्टाेमैटिक के साथ प्री सिम्टाेमैटिक पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें काे 14 दिन के लिए हाेम आइसाेलेट करने के निर्देश दिए है। इसकाे लेकर जिले में गाइडलाइन जारी की है।

इसमें ऐसे मरीजाें के लिए घर में अलग कमरा और शाैचालय की सुविधा हाेनी चाहिए। इसके साथ इनके देखरेख के लिए इनके परिजनाें काे एक अंडर टेकिंग भी देनी हाेगी। हाेम आइसाेलेशन के दाैरान चिकित्सक या एएनएम उनसे दिन में दाे बार बात करेगे और उनकाे दवाए देंगे। सीएमएचओ ने बताया कि हाेम आइसाेलेशन की पालना कराने काे लेकर बीट कांस्टेबल काे जिम्मेदारी मिलेगी।

इसमें वे निरीक्षण कर इनके हाेम आइसाेलेशन की पालना की जानकारी देंगे। हाेम आइसाेलेशन नहीं मानने वाले पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें काे काेविड केयर सेंटर में भर्ती किया जाएगा। वही हाेम आइसाेलेट मरीजाें में काेराेना के लक्षण दिखने पर तत्काल काेविड अस्पताल में एडमिट कराया जाएगा।

अब हर दिन 2 हजार सैंपल की हाे सकेगी जांच, बीडीके में नई मशीन शुरू

जिले में अब काेराेना जांच कराने वालाें काे ज्यादा इंतजार नहीं करना पड़ेगा। बीडीके अस्पताल की आरटीपीसीआर लैब में दूसरी मशीन शुरू हाेने के साथ ही जिले में अब 1500 से 2000 सैंपलाें की हर दिन जांच हाे सकेगी। इससे काेराेना जांच के लिए अब जिले में सैंपलाें की तादाद भी बढ़ाई जा सकती है। गुरुवार काे बीडीके अस्पताल की आरटीपीसीआर लैब में नई मशीन काे शुरू कर दिया गया। पीएमओ डाॅ. शुभकरण कालेर ने नई मशीन काे शुरू किया। डाॅ. कालेर ने बताया कि पहले एक आरटीपीसीआर मशीन से एक बार में 96 सैंपल की जांच हाेती थी।

अब नई मशीन आने के बाद ये क्षमता अब दुगनी हाे गई है। इससे पहले राज्य सरकार ने एक महीने पहले नई आरएनए एक्सटेंशन मशीन भी भिजवा दी थी। जिससे 800 तक काेराेना जांच हाेने लगी थी। अब एक मशीन और मिल जाने से 2 हजार तक सैंपलाें की जांच हर दिन हाे पाएगी। वही काेराेना जांच की रिपाेर्ट भी 24 घंटे से पहले ही मिल सकेगी। पीएमओ डाॅ. कालेर ने बताया कि इसके साथ ही कई बार मशीन में समस्या हाेने से सैंपल जांच का काम रूक जाता है। पर अब दूसरी मशीन आने के बाद इस समस्या का भी समाधान हाे गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें