धर्म-समाज:अंबे माता मंदिर के वार्षिकोत्सव पर संतों का सम्मान किया, हवन में आहूतियां दी

झुंझुनूं3 घंटे पहले
  • अणगासर रोड स्थित अंबा माता मंदिर का 16वां वार्षिकोत्सव मनाया

अणगासर रोड स्थित अंबा माता मंदिर का 16वां वार्षिकोत्सव मंगलवार को मनाया गया। इस दौरान धर्म सम्मेलन का आयोजन हुआ तथा संतों का सम्मान भी किया गया। भागवत आचार्य प्रभुशरण तिवाड़ी ने भारत को विश्व गुरु बनाने के लिए सनातन धर्म से समाज को मार्गदर्शन लेने का निवेदन किया। मुकुन्दगढ़ धाम के चैतन्यनाथ महाराज ने दया का महत्व बताया।

भागवताचार्य साध्वी सरोज किशोरी ने धर्म के आधार सत्य और अहिंसा का मार्ग बताया तथा भगवान की भक्ति को सर्वोपरि बताया। कार्यक्रम संयोजक चौथमल कांगड़ा ने संत समाज का धन्यवाद ज्ञापित किया। कार्यक्रम प्रभारी महेश बसावतिया ने आए हुए संतों का परिचय दिया। जन कल्याण के लिए भगवती का भूनेश्वरी यज्ञ किया गया। भंडारा हुआ। संचालन डाॅ. विद्या पुरोहित ने किया। डाॅ. भावना ने आभार जताया।

कार्यक्रम में चंचलनाथ टीले के पीठाधीश्वर ओमनाथ महाराज, पकोड़ी ढाणी के आकाशगिरी महाराज, गोरख टीला रिजाणी धाम के ओमप्रकाश महाराज, शीतलनाथ महाराज मंडावा, कमरूद्दीन शाह दरगाह के गद्दीनशीन एजाज नबी, अग्रवाल समाज के ताराचन्द भोड़कीवाले सहित अतिथियों का सम्मान किया गया। अंतरराष्ट्रीय ब्राह्मण महासभा के जिलाध्यक्ष मनोहर खाजपुरिया, कृपाशंकर बावलिया, चन्द्रशेखर शर्मा आदि ने शिरकत की।

मोडा पहाड़ पर दो दिवसीय धार्मिक आयोजन पांच से
झुंझुनूं | मोडा पहाड़ स्थित बाबा मस्तराम आश्रम में पांच फरवरी को दो दिवसीय धार्मिक आयोजन शुरू होगा। आश्रम के पीठाधीश्वर बाबा फूलदास महाराज ने बताया कि बाबा मस्तराम की 13वीं पुण्यतिथि पर पांच फरवरी की रात को जागरण होगा जिसमें संतों के सानिध्य में स्थानीय कलाकार भजनों की प्रस्तुति देंगे। इसके बाद छह फरवरी को सुबह आठ आरती व बाबा मस्तराम की समाधि स्थल पर पूजा के बाद प्रसाद का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

झड़ाया नगर : कथा में बाल लीलाओं, छप्पन भोग की झांकी कथा का वर्णन

पचलंगी की झड़ाया नगर में शिव मंदिर के पास चल रही श्रीमद् भागवत कथा में मंगलवार को छप्पन भोग की झांकियां सजाई गई वही बाल लीलाओं, माखन चोरी, मटकी फोड़ दही आदि की कथाओं का वर्णन किया गया। कथावाचक साध्वी राधिका दीदी ने कथा में बाल लीलाओं का वर्णन करते हुए बताया कि पूतना राक्षसी अपना रूप बदलकर ब्रज में आनंद उत्सव में शामिल हो जाती है और यशोदा मैया से अपना रिश्ता बना लेती है।

कथा में 56 भोग की झांकियां सजाई गई। कलाकारों ने संगीतमय भजनों के माध्यम से भजन पेश किए। महा आरती के बाद प्रसाद वितरण किया गया कलाकार हरीश, प्रतीक, बसंत, जगदीश आदि ने भजनों की प्रस्तुतियां देकर श्रोताओं को रिझाया। इस दौरान गिरधारी लाल शर्मा, बंशीधर पटेल, झाबरमल जांगिड़, अशोक दास स्वामी, मदन लाल भावरिया, आशा भावरिया, सोनी देवी पटेल, रुकमा देवी, अंकित सहित कई श्रद्धालु मौजूद थे।

मणकसास में कुएं वाले बालाजी मंदिर में सवामणी का आयोजन

मणकसास में कुएं वाले बालाजी मंदिर में मंगलवार को सवामणी का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें जगदीशपुरा, मणकसास, काटलीपुरा, पापड़ा, पचरंगी आदि गांवों के श्रद्धालु पहुंचे। बैंक मैनेजर व आयोजक ओंकारमल सैनी ने बालाजी मंदिर में पूजा अर्चना के बाद भोग लगाकर मन्नत मांगी। वहीं महिलाओं ने बालाजी मंदिर में भजनों की प्रस्तुतियां दी।

महाआरती के बाद सवामणी में प्रसाद वितरण किया गया। जिसमें आसपास में दूर-दराज के श्रद्धालुओं ने प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। इस दौरान रोहिताश सरपंच गुड़ा ढहर, सीताराम सैनी, मुक्ति लाल सैनी काटली पुरा, राजू सैनी जगदीशपुरा, सेडू राम टेलर, महेश स्वामी पचलंगी, पूरणमल सैनी, राजेंद्र प्रसाद मीणा पचलगी सहित बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु मौजूद थे।

