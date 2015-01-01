पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना गाइड लाइन:शादी समारोह में 101 लोग मिले तो 25 हजार रुपए जुर्माना शादी व अंत्येष्टि के अलावा हर आयोजन की अनुमति जरूरी

  • खेल प्रतियोगिता, कोई सभा, संगठनों की बैठक आदि के लिए भी मजिस्ट्रेट से लेनी होगी अनुमति

कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने और कड़ाई करने का फैसला किया है। अब शादी समारोह में सौ से ज्यादा लोग पाए जाने पर जुर्माना राशि बढ़ा कर 25 हजार रुपए कर दी गई है। अब शादी समारोह और अंत्येष्टि के मामलों को छोड़ कर सभी तरह के आयोजन, बैठक, सभा, क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता, सम्मान समारोह आदि के लिए जिला मजिस्ट्रेट से पूर्व अनुमति लेनी होगी।

औचक निरीक्षण में आयोजक के पास अनुमति नहीं पाई गई तो उन पर जुर्माना किया जाएगा। एफआईआर भी दर्ज करवाई जा सकती है। आपदा प्रबंधन अधिनियम 2005, भारतीय दंड संहिता, महामारी अध्यादेश के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी। बैंड बाजा या डीजे बजाने के लिए एसडीएम से अनुमति लेनी होगी। बिना अनुमति डीजे बजता पाया तो कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

झुंझुनूं एसडीएम शैलेश खैरवा ने बताया कि जिला मजिस्ट्रेट की अनुमति बिना कोई आयोजन नहीं किया जा सकेगा। अनुमति के बाद भी ऐसे आयोजनों में कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना करनी होगी, अन्यथा आयोजकों पर एक्शन लिया जाएगा। पूरे जिले में धारा 144 के तहत निषेधाज्ञा लागू कर दी गई है। आम तौर पर लोग इसे गंभीरता से नहीं लेते, लेकिन अब बिना किसी प्रयोजन पांच से ज्यादा लोग एक जगह मिले तो उनके खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने के लिए मास्क पहनने, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग एवं सार्वजनिक स्थल पर थूकने की रोकथाम, शादी समारोह का औचक निरीक्षण करने एवं आवश्यकतानुसार कार्यवाही के लिए ग्रामीण व शहरी क्षेत्र के लिए टीमें गठित की गई हैं। कलेक्टर उमरदीन खान ने जिला परिषद के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी एवं एडीएम को नोडल अधिकारी एवं एएसपी को सहायक नोडल अधिकारी नियुक्त किया है।

प्रथम दल में संबंधित उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट नोडल अधिकारी एवं पुलिस उप अधीक्षक सहायक नोडल अधिकारी बनाए हैं। दूसरे दल में संबंधित तहसीलदार एवं नायब तहसीलदार को नोडल अधिकारी तथा संबंधित थानाधिकारी को सहायक नोडल अधिकारी नियुक्त किया है।

तीसरे दल में संबंधित आयुक्त नगर परिषद एवं अधिशासी अधिकारी नगर पालिका को नोडल अधिकारी एवं उप अधीक्षक पुलिस एससी/एसटी अत्याचार निर्वारण प्रकोष्ठ, सहायक उप निरीक्षक, उप निरीक्षक को सहायक नोडल अधिकारी, चौथे दल में संबंधित विकास अधिकारी को नोडल अधिकारी एवं संबंधित थाना का सहायक उप निरीक्षक को सहायक नोडल अधिकारी नियुक्त किया है।

बिना मास्क पहने मिले तो अब 500 रुपए जुर्माना देना होगा, 10 घंटे की जेल भी

कलेक्टर ने कहा है कि किसी व्यक्ति, संस्था, संगठन द्वारा सामाजिक, राजनीतिक, खेल, मनोरंजन, शैक्षणिक, सांस्कृतिक, धार्मिक सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम की अनुमति तो लेनी ही होगी। कार्यक्रम की बैठक व्यवस्था का प्लान भी आवेदन के साथ प्रस्तुत करना होगा। ऐसे आयोजन के लिए निर्धारित शर्तों पर ही अनुमति दी जाएगी।

ऐसे आयोजन में भाग लेने वाले व्यक्तियों की अधिकतम संख्या 100 से अधिक नहीं होगी। अन्य गाइड लाइन की पालना भी करनी होगी। शादी समारोह सहित कहीं भी मास्क नहीं पहनने पर लगाया जाने वाला जुर्माना 200 रुपए से बढ़ा कर 500 रुपए कर दिया गया है।

मास्क नहीं पहना, सोशल दूरी नहीं तो कटेगा चालान : शादी के मामले में कार्ड के साथ लिखित सूचना एसडीएम कार्यालय को देनी आवश्यक है। अंत्येष्टि के लिए सूचना या अनुमति की जरूरत नहीं है। शादी समारोह में अधिकतम सौ और अंत्येष्टि के मामले में 20 लोगों की सीमा है। शादी समारोह में सौ से एक व्यक्ति भी अधिक पाया गया, सोशल डिस्टेंस नजर नहीं आया तो निरीक्षण करने वाली टीम वहीं आयोजक का दस हजार रुपए का चालान काटेगी।

