बैठक:पंचायत चुनाव में दो गज की दूरी रखनी होगी जरूरी, कलेक्टर ने चुनाव ड्यूटी में लगे अधिकारियों को दिए कोरोना बचाव के निर्देश

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी उमर दीन खान ने निर्देश दिए हैं कि पंचायत राज चुनाव में कोरोना के संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए राज्य सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित सामाजिक दूरी की हर स्थिति में पालना करवाई जाए। मतदान केन्द्र पर कार्मिक मतदान भवन के बाहर रह कर मतदाताओं को सेनेटाइज करते हुए सामाजिक दूरी की पालना कराएंगे।

इसके लिए मौजूद पुलिस एवं होमगार्ड का सहयोग लेंगे। अपने पास पर्याप्त संख्या में मास्क रखेंगे जो मतदाता मास्क पहन कर नहीं आए उसे मास्क देना सुनिश्चित करेंगे। खान ने बताया कि मतदान केंद्रों पर पर्याप्त छाया नहीं होने से मतदाता भीड़ के रूप में एकत्रित हो जाते हैं। इसलिए एक या दो स्थानों पर दूरी छोड़ते हुए आवश्यकता अनुसार टेन्ट लगवाए जाएं।

दिव्यांग, वृद्ध, शिथिलांग मतदाताओं के लिए अनिवार्य रूप से व्हील चेयर की व्यवस्था की जाए। मतदान दलों की रवानगी के समय दिए जाने वाले प्रशिक्षण में भी प्रशिक्षणार्थियों के मध्य सामाजिक दूरी रखी जाए। प्रशिक्षण स्थल एवं मतदान केन्द्रोें के फोटोग्राफ वाट्सएप ग्रुप पर शेयर किए जाए।

मतदाताओं की थर्मल स्कैनिंग के दौरान कोई संदिग्ध पाया जाए या कोई कोरोना संक्रमित व्यक्ति मतदान करने आए तो राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशों की पालना करते हुए ऐसे व्यक्ति का मतदान सबसे अन्त में करवाया जाए। मतदान कक्ष छोटा होने की स्थिति में सामाजिक दूरी की पालना कराने के लिए मतदान अभिकर्ताओं को कमरे से बाहर बैठाया जाए।

पोलिंग पार्टियों की व्यवस्थाओं का लिया जायजा
पंचायतीराज चुनावों की व्यवस्थाओं को लेकर शनिवार को जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी उमरदीन खान ने पॉलिग पार्टियों के लिए की गई तैयारियों का जायजा लिया। उन्होंने 2 गज दूरी की पालना करवाते हुए कुर्सियां रखवाने के निर्देश दिए। एएसपी को पोलिंग पार्टियों के साथ जाने वाले पुलिस जाब्ते को बसों में पहले ही बैठने के लिए पाबंद करने, नगर परिषद आयुक्त को बड़े कचरा पात्र रखवाने के निर्देश दिए।

