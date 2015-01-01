पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हार पर गुस्सा:पिलानी में भाजपा से उपप्रधान प्रत्याशी बोली-अपनों ने हराया, कांग्रेस ने भेजे बागियों के नाम

झुंझुनूं2 घंटे पहले
  • अब ओछी राजनीति के आरोप- चुनाव में दलों को कहीं ना कहीं हुआ नुकसान, अब लगे अपनों पर आरोप

पंचायती राज चुनाव भले ही संपन्न हो गए, लेकिन अब भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों ही पार्टियों में अंदरुनी कलह सामने आने लगी है। बहुमत के बावजूद दोनों ही पार्टियां कहीं ना कहीं अपनों के कारण हारी भी। अब हारने वाले प्रत्याशी खुलकर कह रहे हैं कि उन्हें अपनों ने ही हराया। पिलानी में प्रधान के चुनाव में भाजपा जीत गई, लेकिन उप प्रधान का चुनाव हार गई।

उप प्रधान की प्रत्याशी रचना और उनके पति प्रवीणसिंह ने पूर्व प्रधान कैलाश मेघवाल पर ओछी राजनीति कर उन्हें हराने के खुले आरोप लगाए हैं। पार्टी की हार को लेकर शनिवार को पिलानी में ही एक बैठक हुई थी। जिसमें यह मुद्दा उठाया गया। इधर, कांग्रेस में भी कम कलह नहीं मची है। पार्टी का जिला परिषद के चुनाव में बहुत बुरा प्रदर्शन रहा।

जिसको लेकर जिला उपाध्यक्ष ताराचंद सैनी ने प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद टोडासरा और मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत को पत्र लिखकर पार्टी प्रत्याशी के खिलाफ क्रॉस वोटिंग करने वालों पर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों ही खेमों में क्रॉस वोटिंग हुई थी।
सवाल: प्रधान में जीते तो उप प्रधान में क्यों हारी भाजपा

पिलानी. पंचायत समिति के उपप्रधान चुनाव में भाजपा प्रत्याशी की हार को लेकर पार्टी में अब सवाल उठने लगे हैं। बहुमत नहीं मिलने के बावजूद पार्टी ने यहां प्रधान पद पर तो कब्जा कर लिया, लेकिन उप प्रधान में हार गई। इस हार को लेकर शनिवार को पार्टी की एक मंथन बैठक हुई। जिसमें भाजपा प्रत्याशी रचना के पति प्रवीणसिंह ने कहा कि भाजपा के सात प्रत्याशी जीते थे।

बहुमत नहीं होने के बावजूद हम सभी ने मिलकर पिलानी में भाजपा का बोर्ड बनाया। जिसमें पार्टी को 13 वोट मिले, लेकिन उप प्रधान के चुनाव में प्रत्याशी रचना को केवल पांच वोट मिले। पार्टी के खिलाफ काम करने के आरोप : प्रवीणसिंह ने कहा कि पार्टी प्रत्याशी को हराने के लिए चिड़ावा पूर्व प्रधान कैलाश मेघवाल ने राजनीति की।

पूर्व प्रधान मेघवाल ने निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के साथ सांठगांठ कर भाजपा के प्रत्याशी को हरा दिया और भाजपा सीट से जीते सदस्य ने भी उनकी पत्नी को वोट नहीं दिया। आरोपों को लेकर बाद में पूर्व प्रधान कैलाश मेघवाल ने कहा कि उन पर लगाए गए आरोप गलत हैं और उन्होंने हमेशा पार्टी के लिए काम किया। बैठक में कई भाजपाई मौजूद थे।

तैयार हो रही रिपोर्ट : कांग्रेस के चार विधायक अपने क्षेत्रों में पिछड़े चुनावों में हार को लेकर कांग्रेस की रिपोर्ट तैयार होने लगी है। सूत्रों के अनुसार पार्टी की यह रिपोर्ट शीघ्र ही आलाकमान को भेजी जाएगी। बहरहाल, जिले में कांग्रेस के कुल छह विधायक हैं। इनमें से चार विधायकों का प्रदर्शन बहुत ही खराब रहा। केवल नवलगढ़ विधायक राजकुमार शर्मा और मंडावा विधायक रीटा चौधरी ही अपने क्षेत्रों में बोर्ड बनवा पाए। खेतड़ी विधायक डॉ. जितेंद्रसिंह समर्थन से बोर्ड बना सके।

मंडावा : रीटा चौधरी
प्रदेश काे कई प्रदेशाध्यक्ष देने वाले मंडावा के चुनाव में जिले की राजनीति में वर्चस्व बढ़ा है। विधायक रीटा चाैधरी ने अपने क्षेत्र की दाेनाें पंचायत समितियाें मंडावा व अलसीसर में कांग्रेस के प्रधान बनाकर अपनी सियासी पकड़ मजबूत की है।

नवलगढ़ : डाॅ. राजकुमार
नवलगढ़ विधायक डाॅ. राजकुमार शर्मा के क्षेत्र में नवलगढ़ पंचायत समिति आती है। यहां विधायक अपना प्रधान बनाने में सफल रहे, लेकिन जिला परिषद की पांच में से दाे सीटें इस बार उनके हाथ से निकल गई।

झुंझुनूं : बृजेंद्र ओला
विधायक बृजेंद्र ओला के क्षेत्र में जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति में प्रदर्शन कमजाेर रहा। जिला परिषद में प्रमुख व उपप्रमुख नहीं बना सके। पंचायत समिति में निर्दलीयाें के सहयाेग से कांग्रेस अपना प्रधान व उपप्रधान बनाने में कामयाब रही।

उदयपुरवाटी : राजेंद्र गुढ़ा
उदयपुरवाटी विधायक राजेंद्र सिंह गुढ़ा के विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कांग्रेस काे हार का सामना करना पड़ा है। यहां भाजपा ने पंचायत समिति प्रधान और उप प्रधान दोनों बनाए हैं। जिला परिषद की पांचाें सीटें भी भाजपा ने ही जीती हैं।

पिलानी : जे.पी. चंदेलिया
विधायक जेपी चंदेलिया के क्षेत्र में पिलानी व चिड़ावा पंचायत समिति आती है। यहां पिलानी में भाजपा ने अपना प्रधान बनाया, जबकि चिड़ावा में कांग्रेस अपना प्रधान बनाने में सफल रही। जिला परिषद की 4 सीटों में 3 कांग्रेस और 1 भाजपा ने जीती।

खेतड़ी : डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह
खेतड़ी विधायक एवं कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष डाॅ. जितेंद्र सिंह के क्षेत्र में बहुमत से पिछड़ने के बाद कांग्रेस ने भाजपा काे राेकने के लिए उसकी बागी मनीषा गुर्जर काे प्रधान बनाया। उप्रपधान अपना बनाया, लेकिन पार्टी का प्रदर्शन खराब ही रहा।

सूरजगढ़ : सुभाष पूनिया
यहां से भाजपा विधायक सुभाष पूनिया हैं। इस क्षेत्र में तीन पंचायत समिति सूरजगढ़, बुहाना व सिंघाना शामिल है। इनमें सिंघाना व बुहाना में भाजपा अपने प्रधान नहीं बना पाई। सूरजगढ़ में विधायक अपना प्रधान बनवाने में सफल रहे।

झुंझुनूं : सांसद नरेंद्र
मंडावा की दाेनाें पंचायत समितियाें में भाजपा काे करारी हार का सामना करना पड़ा है। जिला परिषद की भी पांच में से चार सीटें कांग्रेस के खाते में गई, लेकिन सांसद अपनी पुत्रवधु हर्षिनी कुलहरि काे जिला प्रमुख बनवाने में कामयाब रहे।

29 साल में पहली बार ओला परिवार काे हुआ नुकसान

जिला प्रमुख का पद 29 साल तक ओला परिवार के पास रहा। बरसाें बाद यह पहली बार हाेगा कि जिला प्रमुख का पद ओला परिवार या उसके समर्थकाें के पास नहीं है। जिला प्रमुख पद पर शीशराम ओला, उनके बेटे बृजेंद्र ओला, पुत्रवधु राजबाला ओला रह चुकी है। निवर्तमान जिला प्रमुख सुमन रायला भी ओला खेमे से थी। इन चुनाव में ओला से जिला प्रमुख का पद छीन गया ताे अमित ओला काे प्रधान भी नहीं बनवा सकें।

