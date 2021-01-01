पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

झुंझुनूं:सेवादल पदाधिकारियों ने रखा मौन व्रत, बाजू पर हरे रंग की पट्टी बांध किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन किया

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
झुंझुनू में किसानों के समर्थन में मौनव्रत करते कांग्रेस सेवादल कार्यकर्ता। - Dainik Bhaskar
झुंझुनू में किसानों के समर्थन में मौनव्रत करते कांग्रेस सेवादल कार्यकर्ता।

जिला मुख्यालय स्थित अंबेडकर पार्क में महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर मौन व्रत रख कर तथा अपने हाथ की भुजा पर हरे रंग की पट्टी बांध कर किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन किया। झुंझुनू कांग्रेस सेवा दल के पदाधिकारीयों ने महात्मा गांधी के चित्र पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की और मौन व्रत रखा गया।

कांग्रेस सेवा दल के पदाधिकारी धरने पर बैठे रहे और गांधी जी को पुष्पांजलि अर्पित कर किसानों के आंदोलन के समर्थन में मौन व्रत रखा। सभी कांग्रेस सेवा दल के कार्यकर्ता अपने हाथ की बाजू पर हरे रंग की पट्टी बांधे हुए नजर आए।

धरने में कांग्रेस सेवा दल जिला पर्यवेक्षक हारून लालपुर, कांग्रेस सेवादल के डॉ कैलाश किशन लाहोरा, महमूद अली चेजारा, पूर्व पार्षद लक्ष्मण जेदिया, पूर्व पार्षद बबलू सारवान, मधु खन्ना, बंटी जेदिया, ममता गरवा, महिला कांग्रेस की सोनू वर्मा, विजय कुमार, हमीद अलसीसर, डॉ राम अवतार मेघवाल, सुनील महला चिड़ासन, सहित कांग्रेस सेवा दल के पदाधिकारी मौजूद थे।

रिपोर्ट: मोहम्मद मुस्लिम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीप सिद्धू ने कहा- परिवार को न परेशान करें; सबूत जुटाकर दो दिन बाद पुलिस के सामने पेश हो जाऊंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser