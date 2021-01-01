पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर परिषद में बैठक:कार्यपालक समिति की 75 मिनट चली बैठक में 11 प्रस्ताव मंजूर, सभापति केवल एक बार बाेली, गाड़ी का प्रस्ताव ले लाे

झुंझुनूं. नगर परिषद की कार्यपालक समिति की बैठक में उपस्थित पार्षद। - Dainik Bhaskar
झुंझुनूं. नगर परिषद की कार्यपालक समिति की बैठक में उपस्थित पार्षद।
  • बिजली पाेल का टेंडर निरस्त करने, सफाई के लिए नए वाहन खरीदने समेत कई निर्णय हुए

नगर परिषद की कार्यपालक समिति की बैठक सभापति नगमा बानाे की अध्यक्षता में शुक्रवार काे परिषद सभागार में हुई। इसमें शहर के विकास के कई प्रस्तावाें काे मंजूरी दी गई। करीब 75 मिनट चली बैठक के दाैरान सभापति पूरे समय चुप्पी साधे रही और केवल एक बार बाेली, वाे भी तब, जब सभापति के लिए नया वाहन खरीदने का प्रस्ताव आया।

बैठक शुरू हाेते ही आयुक्त ने गांधी पार्क काे विकसित करने, मृतक आश्रित कर्मचारियाें के परिजनाें काे नियुक्ति देने, कृषि भूमि के पट्टे, नामातंरण, निर्माण व विकास कार्य, विधि सलाहकार नियुक्त करने, कर्मचारियाें का स्थायीकरण, विज्ञापन बिलाें का भुगतान करने, एलएंडटी के पानी के नए कनेक्शन लेने, बिजली पाेल कियाेस्क ठेका, संविदा कर्मचारियाें की सेवा अवधि बढ़ाने, सफाई उपकरण खरीदने व नगर परिषद के लिए वाहन खरीदने समेत 11 प्रस्ताव रखे।

बैठक में पार्षद इशाक फूलका, मकबूल हुसैन, अजमत अली, नवीन कुमार, अब्दुल जब्बार, ताराचंद सैनी, शारदा देवी, उप सभापति राकेश झाझड़िया, शिवांगी, रेणु झाझड़िया, सबीना, नाजिमा, राजस्व नेहा चाैधरी समेत अन्य माैजूद थे।
गांधी पार्क के विकास का प्रस्ताव
कार्यपालक समिति में आयुक्त अनिता खीचड़ ने शहर के गांधी पार्क काे विकसित करने के लिए बनी डीपीआर का प्रस्ताव रखा। आयुक्त ने बताया कि इसकाे विकसित करने पर 1.48 कराेड़ रुपए का खर्च आएगा। इस कुछ पार्षदाें ने पार्किग बनाने काे कहा। इसके लिए आयुक्त ने पुराने बस स्टैंड और प्रतापनगर याेजना में पार्किग के प्रस्ताव तैयार करने की बात कही। नगर परिषद एईएन लाेकेश दूलड़ ने गांधी पार्क काे विकसित करने के प्लान की पूरी जानकारी दी। पार्षद मकबूल हुसैन ने शहर के प्रताप नगर समेत विभिन्न क्षेत्राें में बेसमेंट के नाम पर अवैध निर्माण का मामला उठाया।

स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स को देंगे जगह, गधा रेहड़ी का शहर में संचालन रोका जाएगा
झुंझुनूं. शहर के लिए गठित टाउन वेंडिंग कमेटी की बैठक शुक्रवार को आयुक्त अनिता खीचड़ की अध्यक्षता में हुई। बैठक में पार्किंग एवं नो-पार्किंग जोन बनाने, सभी स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स की सूची तैयार करने, नेहरु चौक, गांधी चौक, गुढा मोड़, रोड नंबर एक पर वेंडर्स को निश्चित जगह देने समेत कई निर्णय लिए गए। इसके साथ ही बैठक में तय किया गया कि शहर में गधा गाड़ी के संचालन पर रोक लगाई जाए।

बैठक में जिला परियोजना अधिकारी नगर परिषद सविता रावत, जगदीश सिंह पलसानिया, अधिशासी अभियंता जगदीश सिंह पलसानिया, डीएसपी देवेंद्र सिंह, पार्षद ताराचंद सैनी, अजमत अली, स्ट्रीट वेंडर मोहम्मद इकबाल, गीता देवी, श्रीगल्ला व्यापार संघ अध्यक्ष आनंद टीबड़ा, डॉ. डीएन तुलस्यान, दिनेश कुमार शर्मा, महेश कुमार गहन व पवन कुमार सैनी ने भाग लिया।

शहर में सफाई के लिए खरीदेंगे जेसीबी और 15 ऑटाे टीपर
सफाई के लिए नए वाहन खरीदने का प्रस्ताव आते ही पार्षद शहर में सफाई नहीं हाेने का मामला उठाने लगे। पार्षदाें ने कहा कि नए ठेकेदाराें से शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था नहीं संभाली जा रही है। बैठक में एक जेसीबी, 15 ऑटाे टीपर और 40 कचरा पात्र खरीदने का निर्णय किया गया। आयुक्त और सभापति के लिए नए वाहन खरीदने के प्रस्ताव पर सभापति ने राय जताई। सभापति नगमा बानाे ने सभापति के लिए इनाेवा खरीदने काे कहा।
भवन अनुज्ञा समिति की बैठक
भवन अनुज्ञा व सकर्म समिति की बैठक पार्षद सबीना की अध्यक्षता में हुई। आयुक्त ने बताया कि बैठक में 18 प्रस्तावाें काे मंजूरी दी गई। इसी प्रकार फरवरी में हाेने वाली नगर परिषद की बजट बैठक काे लेकर वित्त समिति की बैठक में बजट प्रस्तावाें पर चर्चा की गई। इसमें करीब 144 कराेड़ के बजट प्रस्ताव तैयार किए गए। इस बैठक की अध्यक्षता पार्षद रेणु झाझड़िया ने की।

