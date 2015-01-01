पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा:कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में पूछा-झुंझुनूं की पहली महिला सांसद कौन व किसे कहते हैं ताम्रनगरी

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
झुंझुनूं. एक परीक्षा केंद्र के बाहर जूते उतारकर अंदर जाते अभ्यर्थी।
  • पहली पारी में झुंझुनूं में 77.82 और दूसरी पारी में 96.67% ने दी परीक्षा

पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा शुक्रवार काे शुरू हुई। परीक्षा तीन दिन चलेगी। परीक्षा में जिले की राजनीति से जुड़ा हुआ सवाल भी आया। आधा अंक के सवाल में पूछा गया कि झुंझुनूं की पहली महिला सांसद काैन है। उसमें चार ऑप्शन दिए गए।

परीक्षा में कमला बेनीवाल, तारा भंडारी, संताेष अहलावत, लक्ष्मी बारुपाल शामिल है। इसमें संताेष अहलावत झुंझुनूं की पहली महिला सांसद है। जिले में परीक्षा के लिए नाै सेंटर बनाए गए। झुंझुनूं के दाे, मुकुंदगढ़ के एक व नवलगढ़ के छह परीक्षा सेंटर बनाए गए है। परीक्षा काे सभी सेंटराें पर सुरक्षा के माकूल इंतजाम किए गए थे। परीक्षा में पहले दिन सीकर व बीकानेर जिले के अभ्यर्थी शामिल हुए।

परीक्षा शनिवार व रविवार काे भी हाेगी। पहली पारी में झुंझुनूं में 77. 82 प्रतिशत उपस्थिति रही। 4707 में से 3663 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए। दूसरी पारी में 96. 67 प्रतिशत उपस्थिति रही। 3936 में से 3805 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा देने के लिए पहुंचे।
2014 में पहली महिला सांसद चुनी थी अहलावत
संताेष अहलावत भाजपा की टिकट पर पहली बार 2014 में सांसद चुनी गई थी। उन्हाेंने 2004 में भी सांसद का चुनाव लड़ा था, लेकिन उस समय वे ओला के सामने हार गई थी। 2014 के चुनाव में संताेष अहलावत कांग्रेस की राजबाला ओला काे हरा कर जिले में पहली बार महिला सांसद बनी थी। झुंझुनूं से सुमित्रा सिंह, राजबाला ओला समेत कई महिला जनप्रतिनिधि सांसद का चुनाव लड़ चुकी हैं, लेकिन संताेष अहलावत ही पहली महिला सांसद है जिसने जिले का संसद में प्रतिनिधित्व किया। हालांकि पिछले चुनाव में उन्हें पार्टी ने टिकट नहीं दिया।

खेतड़ी और मेहदी हसन से जुड़ा सवाल : पहले दिन के दूसरे ​पेपर में झुंझुनूं से जुड़े दो सवाल आए। पेपर में सवाल आया कि राजस्थान के किस शहर को ताम्र नगरी कहा जाता है। जिसके चार विकल्प दिए गए। उनमें बूंदी, खेतड़ी, बाड़मेर व टोंक थे। जबकि सही जवाब खेतड़ी है। गजल गायकी के शहंशाह माने जाने वाले लूणा में जन्मे मेहदी हसन से जुड़ा सवाल भी पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा में आया। जिसमें पूछा गया था कि कौनसे प्रसिद्ध पाकिस्तानी गायक मूल रूप से राजस्थान निवासी थे। जिसमें ऑप्शन दिए गए थे। मेहदी हसन, गुलाम अली, फरीदा खानूम तथा रूना लैला। जिसका सही जवाब मेहदी हसन है। मेहदी हसन झुंझुनूं के लूणा गांव के रहने वाले थे। उनके दादा की मजार लूणा में है।

