पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

खरमास:अगले दो महीने शादियों के सिर्फ 7 शुभ मुहूर्त, 11 दिसंबर के बाद शुभ कार्यों पर लग जाएगी रोक

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इस साल शादियों का सपना देख रहे युवाओं के लिए शादी के लिए केवल 7 शुभ मुहूर्त है। इसके बाद 11 दिसंबर को अंतिम शुभ मुहूर्त होने के बाद फिर रोक लग जाएगी। इसके बाद यह रोक 22 अप्रैल 2021 को हटेगी। ऐसा ग्रहों के अस्त होने व खरमास होने के कारण होगा। तब तक लोगों को इंतजार करना होगा। पंडित रोहित (साेनू) पुजारी ने बताया कि शादी, सगाई और अन्य मांगलिक कार्यों के लिए शुभ महीना, तिथि, वार, नक्षत्र और शुभ दिन का विचार किया जाता है।

वर, वधु व मांगलिक कार्य कर रहे व्यक्ति की राशि के हिसाब से शुभ मुहूर्त निकलता है। उन्होंने बताया कि 25 नवंबर को देव उठनी एकादशी के साथ ही शादी व शुभ कार्यों की शुरूआत होगी। शादियों के लिए 11 दिसंबर को इस बार का अंतिम शुभ मुहूर्त है।

नवंबर में दो व दिसंबर में पांच मुहूर्त : 25 नवंबर को देव उठनी एकादशी के दिन विवाह का अबूझ सावा रहेगा। इसके बाद 30 नवंबर को मुहूर्त है। दिसंबर महीने में 1, 7, 8, 9 और 11 दिसंबर को विवाह के मुहूर्त रहेंगे।

अगले साल 22 अप्रैल को रहेगा सावों का पहला मुहूर्त

पंडित रोहित (सोनू) पुजारी ने बताया कि 15 दिसंबर को सूर्य के धनु राशि में आ जाने से खर मास शुरू हो जाएगा। जो 14 जनवरी 2021 तक रहेगा। खर मास में विवाह आदि शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं होते हैं। इसके बाद 19 जनवरी को गुरु तारा अस्त हो जाएगा। जो 16 फरवरी तक अस्त ही रहेगा। गुरु ग्रह अस्त होने पर भी शुभ विवाह नहीं होता है। इसके बाद 16 फरवरी से 17 अप्रैल तक शुक्र ग्रह अस्त रहेगा। इस कारण चार महीने तक विवाह के मुहूर्त नहीं रहेंगे। 22 अप्रैल को पहला शुभ मुहूर्त होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें