पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:बड़ी दुकानाें की जगह बाहरी इलाकाें में तेल-मिठाई के सिर्फ चार सैंपल लिए, अभियान को लेकर लापरवाही

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
झुंझुनूं. अभियान में सैंपल लेती चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम।

मुख्यमंत्री की पहल पर चल रहा शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान चौथे दिन विभाग की फाैरी कार्रवाई की भेंट चढ़ गया। गुरुवार काे विभाग टीम ने शहर के बड़े प्रतिष्ठानाें की जगह बाहरी इलाकाें में केवल चार सैंपल लिए। इससे महाभियान रूटीन कार्रवाई में बदल कर रह गया है।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. छोटेलाल गुर्जर ने बताया कि विभाग की टीम ने जिला मुख्यालय के इंडाली राेड स्थित गणपति स्वीट्स से सोहन पपड़ी, अग्रसेन सर्किल के रिद्धि-सिद्धि मिष्ठान भंडार से रसगुल्ले का सैंपल लिया।

इसके बाद राणी सती रेस्टारेंट से रिफाइंड साेयाबीन तेल और तीन नंबर राेड पर श्री श्याम स्वीट्स से कलाकंद का सैंपल लिया है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. गुर्जर ने बताया कि विभाग मिलावट के खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर रहा है। आमजन को सूचना देनी चाहिए।

पिछले साल फेल हुए नमूनाें से भी नहीं लिया सबक

चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम ने पिछले साल 108 सैंपल लिए थे। उनमें सात नमूने प्रयाेगशाला में फेल हुए थे। इन सात में से छह नमूने मिठाइयाें के थे। मिठाइयाें में लड्डू, रसगुल्ला और कलाकंद के सैंपल फेल हुए थे।

इनमें चिड़ावा के संजय मिष्ठान भंडार के लड्डू, बुहाना के अमित मिष्ठान भंडार के रसगुल्ले, पचेरी के जाेधपुर मिष्ठान भंडार के कलाकंद, नरहड़ के इस्माइल खान के लड्डू, उदावास के श्याम मिष्ठान भंडार के लड्डू का सैंपल पास नहीं हाे पाया।

इसके बाद भी चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम मिठाइयाें की जांच करने के लिए सैंपल बहुत ही कम ले रहे हैं। एक आंकलन के अनुसार जिले में 5 हजार से ज्यादा मिठाई की दुकानें हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें