सुलताना का मामला:तीन सौ फीट गहरे कुएं में गिरे व्यक्ति को ढाई घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद जिंदा निकाला, जयपुर रैफर

सुलतानाएक घंटा पहले
सुलतान. कुएं में गिरे युवक अख्तर को लोरिंग मशीन से बाहर निकालता ग्रामीण।
  • कुएं में छलांग लगाते देख पड़ाेसियों की सूचना पर 10 मिनट में पहुंचे चौकी प्रभारी

कहते हैं कि मारने वाला है भगवान-बचाने वाला है भगवान और सांस की डोर मजबूत हो तो जीवन जरूर बचता है। ये बात बुधवार रात यहां बिंदालिया कुआं क्षेत्र में सही साबित हुई। हुआ यूं कि इसी इलाके का 45 वर्षीय अख्तर पुत्र जाफर ईलाही रात करीब साढे आठ बजे कुएं में कूद गया। तीन सौ फीट गहरा बिंदालिया कुआं करीब डेढ़ दशक से सूखा पड़ा था। जिसे दो-ढाई घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद अचेतावस्था में बाहर निकाला गया।

अख्तर को एंबुलेंस से बीडीके अस्पताल झुंझुनूं भेजा गया, जहां से उसे गुरुवार सुबह गंभीर हालत में एसएमएस अस्पताल जयपुर रैफर कर दिया गया। परिजनों के मुताबिक अख्तर कुछ देर पहले ही खाना खाकर घर से निकला था। बिंदलिया कुएं में व्यक्ति को कूदते देख रास्ते से गुजर रहे बच्चों और दुकान पर बैठे लोगों ने हल्ला मचा दिया। जिसके बाद मौके पर लोगों की भीड़ जमा हो गई। सूचना मिलने पर सरपंच घीसाराम चांवरिया और पुलिस चौकी प्रभारी एएसआई ओमप्रकाश भांबू, किसान नेता पंकज धनखड़, भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष बलजीत शर्मा सहित अन्य मौजिज लोग भी मौके पर पहुंच गए।

पुलिस ने रात को ही बचाव कार्य शुरू किया तो निकाला जा सका

मौके पर मौजूद ग्रामवासी कुएं की गहराई अधिक होने व बचाव के प्रयास देर से शुरू होने के कारण अधेड़ की मौत हो जाने का अनुमान लगाते रहे। लेकिन परिजन उसकी सलामती की दुआ मांगते रहे। सरपंच और चौकी प्रभारी ने सुलताना के रोहिताश्व कुमार की लोरिंग मशीन मंगवाई।

जिसके जरिए गोवला निवासी चरणसिंह को कुएं में उतारा गया। चरणसिंह ने आवाज लगाकर अख्तर के जीवित होने की जानकारी दी तो बाहर खड़े लोगों के चेहरे खुशी से चमक उठे। चरणसिंह ने आधे घंटे के प्रयासों से अख्तर को बेहोशी की हालत में बाहर निकाला। जिसे निजी एंबुलेंस से उपचार के लिए झुंझुनूं ले जाया गया।

परिवार की आर्थिक स्थिति कमजोर

बिंदालिया कुएं में गिरकर गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए अख्तर ईलाही के परिवार की आर्थिक स्थिति बेहद कमजोर है। वह 10-15 वर्ष पहले तक चिड़ावा-सुलताना-झुंझुनूं रूट पर चलने वाली निजी बसों में परिचालक की नौकरी करता था। अख्तर कुएं में कैसे और क्यों गिरा इसकी जानकारी नहीं लग पाई। चौकी प्रभारी ओमप्रकाश भांबू ने बताया कि कुएं से निकालने के बाद अधेड़ बेहोशी की हालत में होने से पर्चा बयान भी नहीं हो पाए।

108 एंबुलेंस की कमी खली

बुधवार रात बिंदालिया कुएं में गिरे व्यक्ति को जीवित बाहर निकालने के दौरान गांव में 108 एंबुलेंस सेवा की कमी फिर खली। हादसे में घायल अख्तर को निजी अस्पताल की एंबुलेंस से उपचार के लिए झुंझुनूं ले जाया गया। इस दौरान वहां मौजूद लाेगाें ने नव निर्वाचित सरपंच घीसाराम चांवरिया से एंबुलेंस सेवा शुरू करवाने के लिए पंचायत स्तर पर प्रयास करने की मांग की।

सरपंच ने एंबुलेंस सेवा के अलावा पंचायत क्षेत्र के खुले पड़े सूखे कुओं पर स्थानीय प्रशासन-पुलिस के सहयोग से जाळ भी लगवाने की बात कही। गौरतलब है कि कुछ दिन पहले सारी जाने वाले रास्ते पर भेड़-बकरियां चराने वाला गड़रिया भी एक सूखे कुएं में गिर गया था। जिसे भी ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से जीवित बाहर निकाला था।

