जयपुर-आगरा हाईवे पर हादसा:बस-ट्रोले की भिड़ंत में 3 यात्री हुए घायल, आपस में फंसे वाहनों को क्रेन से अलग किया

झंझुनूं/ दौसा15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दौसा। दौसा के पास ट्रोले से भिड़ी बस। टक्कर इतनी भीषण थी कि बस आगे से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई।
  • दौसा जिले में भंडाना में हुआ हादसा, एक घंटे लगा रहा जाम

दौसा जिले में जयपुर-आगरा नेशनल हाईवे पर बुधवार तड़के बस और ट्रोले की भिड़ंत में तीन लोग घायल हो गए। हादसे के बाद वहां ट्रैफिक जाम हो गया। पुलिस ने क्रेन की मदद से वाहनों को हाइवे से हटवाया। इससे करीब एक घंटे बाद ट्रैफिक सुचारू हो पाया। हादसा इतना भीषण था कि दोनों वाहनों के केबिन आपस में बुरी तरह फंस गए।

झुंझनूं के पिलानी जा रही थी बस
जानकारी के अनुसार, भंडाना के समीप पिलानी जा रही एक बस जयपुर की ओर से आ रहे ट्रोले से भिड़ गई। टक्कर काफी तेज थी जिससे बस आगे से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। वहीं बस में सवार दो यात्री घायल हो गए। बस के भिड़ते ही सवारियों में चीख-पुकार मच गई। हादसे में बस में सवार महेश जाट निवासी सिगनोर गुढ़ा गौडजी जिला झुंझनूं घायल हो गया। उसे जिला अस्पताल ले जाया गया लेकिन हालत गंभीर होने के कारण उसे जयपुर रैफर कर दिया गया।

हाइवे पर लगा जाम एक घंटे बाद खुला
हादसे के बाद हाईवे पर करीब एक घंटे तक जाम लग गया। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तथा क्रेन मंगवा कर वाहनों को अलग किया। गनीमत रही कि तेजी से भिड़ंत होने के कारण बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हुई बस में अधिक सवारियों को चोटें नहीं आई।

(रिपोर्ट: राजेंद्र जैमन)

