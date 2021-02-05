पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जमात में शामिल होने जा रहे थे:जमातियों को ले जा रही पिकअप पलटी, एक की मौत; टायर फटने से हुआ हादसा

तारानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टायर फटने से पिकअप पलट गई और उसमें सवार एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। - Dainik Bhaskar
टायर फटने से पिकअप पलट गई और उसमें सवार एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई।
  • सरदारशहर में बिलारी गांव के पास हुआ हादसा, घायलों को अस्पताल में कराया भर्ती

चूरू जिले की तारानगर तहसील के गांव बुचावास में शुक्रवार को टायर फटने से एक पिकअप पलट गई। हादसे में पिकअप में सवार एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई जबकि 6 लोग गंभीर घायल हैं। हादसा इतना भीषण था कि पिकअप में सवार लोग सड़क पर आ गिरे। सभी को तारानगर के राजकीय अस्पताल लाया गया। वहां से गंभीर घायलों को चूरू के राजकीय डेडराज भरतिया अस्पताल रैफर किया गया।

पुलिस के मुताबिक, तारानगर से पिकअप में सवार होकर सरदारशहर के पास बिलारी जमात में शामिल होने जा रहे थे। गांव बुचावास के पास पिकअप का टायर फट गया। इससे गाड़ी पलटी खा गई। इससे पिकअप बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त भी हो गई। हादसे में बीदासर के मौलाना आरिफ की मौत हो गई। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने पिकअप को सड़क से हटवाया तथा शव को राजकीय अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया।

घायलों को अस्पताल लाया गया।
घायलों को अस्पताल लाया गया।
घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।
घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।

रिपोर्ट: परीक्षित शर्मा

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंसिंगल स्क्रीन थिएटर्स की हालत पर सलमान ने कहा- वे कब्रिस्तान जैसे नजर आ रहे, किसान आंदोलन पर भी दिया रिएक्शन - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें