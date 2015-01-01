पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्नेह मिलन:झुंझुनूं में जांगिड़ समाज ने छात्रावास निर्माण कराने और बुहाना में वंचितों की मदद का लिया संकल्प

झुंझुनूं2 घंटे पहले
झुंझुनूं. स्नेह मिलन समारोह में भगवान विश्वकर्मा की पूजा करते जांगिड़ समाज के लोग।
  • झुंझुनूं व बुहाना में जांगिड़ ब्राह्मण समाज का दीपावली स्नेह मिलन कार्यक्रम आयोजित

जांगिड़ समाज की ओर से गुरुवार को विश्वकर्मा मंदिर में दीपावली स्नेह मिलन समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। मुख्य अतिथि परिवहन निरीक्षक ओंकारमल थे।

कार्यक्रम के दौरान जांगिड़ समाज के नवनिर्वाचित सरपंच व जनप्रतिनिधियों का सम्मान किया गया। इस दौरान समाज द्वारा छात्रावास के लिए क्रय की गई जमीन पर जल्द ही छात्रावास का निर्माण शुरू करने की योजना पर चर्चा की गई।

इस दौरान अखिल भारतीय ब्राह्मण महासभा के जिलाध्यक्ष श्रवण कुमार दिलोई, विकास समिति के अध्यक्ष बनवारी लाल, मंदिर कमेटी के अध्यक्ष प्रभुदयाल, लादूराम बाकरा, तनसुख, प्रबंधक शिवकुमार, सेवानिवृत बाबूलाल, राष्ट्रीय संगठन मंत्री सुनील सिंघड़, प्रदेश संरक्षक मोहनलाल चोयल, सत्यवीर आमेरिया, कन्हैयालाल शिवाल, रामनिवास पंवार, राजेंद्र कुमार, महेंद्र जाला, विजय माकड़ा, नागरमल, भागीरथ प्रसाद, शीशराम, प्यारेलाल, मूलचंद, रामचंद्र, ओेंकारमल, कृष्ण कुमार, पवन सरजीत, महिला प्रकोष्ठ की जिलाध्यक्ष दीपा जांगिड़, जिला महामंत्री नंदलाल आमेरिया आदि मौजूद थे।

बुहाना. गुरुवार को उपखंड क्षेत्र के अखिल भारतीय जांगिड़ ब्राह्मण समाज का प्रेमजी मैरिज गार्डन में दीपावली स्नेह मिलन कार्यक्रम हुआ। अध्यक्षता सुभाष जांगिड़ ने की। मुख्य अतिथि झुंझुनूं प्रभारी रतन कुमार थे, विशिष्ट अतिथि रामचंद्र जांगिड़, महिला प्रकोष्ठ की जिला अध्यक्ष कविता जांगिड़, बुहाना अध्यक्ष रामनिवास, जयसिंहवास के सरपंच रविंद्र जांगिड़, महेश जांगिड़, लखीमपुर (उत्तर प्रदेश) के पार्षद अशोक जांगिड़, नोरंगलाल जांगिड़, सुरेश जांगिड़ अलिपुर, संतकुमार जांगिड़ लांबी अहीर, पूर्व जिला पार्षद श्रवण देवी जांगिड़, महेश जांगिड़ पिचानवां, मातूराम जांगिड़ सैदपुर, प्रदेश मीडिया प्रभारी समीर कुमार व संगठन प्रवक्ता सुरेश जांगिड़ पचेरी खुर्द, ओमप्रकाश जांगिड़, राधेश्याम, वीरेंद्र, रविंद्र, राकेश नावता, मदन जांगिड़ अलीपुर, वासुदेव गुंती, कैलाश जांगिड़ सीताराम जांगिड़ आदि थे। इस अवसर पर प्रतिभावान विद्यार्थियों व सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं का सम्मान किया गया।

वक्ताओं ने सामाजिक बुराइयाें को दूर करने व बच्चों को पढ़ाने पर बल दिया। समाज के आर्थिक रुप से पिछड़े प्रतिभावान विद्यार्थियों को चिन्हित कर उनकी मदद करने का निर्णय लिया गया। समाज में आपसी विवाद व मनमुटाव को सामाजिक प्रतिष्ठित लोगों को आगे आकर दूर करने का निर्णय लिया गया। कार्यक्रम में बड़ी संख्या में समाज के लोग मौजूद थे।

